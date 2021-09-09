God Mode cheat code in GTA 5: How to become invincible

Cheat codes have become part and parcel of the GTA games. In fact, they contribute toward the continued popularity of the franchise. GTA 5 contains several cheats that increase the fun factor in gameplay.

The tradition of cheats goes back to the very first GTA game, and GTA San Andreas is considered the best GTA game in terms of available cheat codes. GTA 5 brought back some of the craziness found in the 3D Universe cheats. The God Mode cheat, for example, is a simple one that is often used for over-the-top gameplay.

GTA 5: How to become invincible in-game with God Mode cheat

God Mode/Invincibility cheat code for all platforms:

Xbox 360/Xbox One : Right, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

: Right, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y PS3/PS4 : RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE PC : PAINKILLER

: PAINKILLER Cell Phone: 1-999-724-654-5537 (1-999-PAINKILLER)

Entering this cheat in GTA 5 makes the player's character invincible and immune to any kind of harm. However, it only remains active for five minutes. Players who wish to utilize it for long periods of time will have to re-enter the cheat multiple times.

GTA 5 is the first game in the series to feature multiple protagonists, each with their own special ability. Trevor's unique ability is invulnerability, which allows him to wreak havoc for a short period. This cheat applies Trevor's special ability to the player's character.

The most common type of hack found in most video games is God Mode. The PAINKILLER cheat is GTA 5's response to God Mode.

How to apply the cheat in-game

In previous GTA games from the 3D Universe, PC players had to enter the cheats by typing them out while playing. GTA 4 introduced a new style of entering cheats by calling the associated mobile number with the in-game phone. In GTA 5, players can try out both methods, but typing in is now done on the console.

Also Read

To bring up the in-game console, players have to press the "~" (Tilde) key. This is found below the Esc (Escape) button, and most games use the same key to open the console. Players on the Xbox One/Xbox 360 and PS3/PS4 need only press the right combination of buttons to enter a cheat.

Edited by Sabine Algur