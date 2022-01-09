GTA 5 streamer Caylus becomes a pro snowboarder in the game using mods

GTA 5 streamer Caylus is known for his YouTube videos where he plays the game using fun mods. Some of his challenges are out of this world, while others are more rooted in reality. A good example of Catylus trying another sport from the real world in the game is when he played basketball in GTA 5 using mods.

This article will take a look at how Caylus tried to become a pro snowboarder in GTA 5 using mods, and whether he succeeded.

GTA 5 fans watch as Caylus tries to make it to the X-Games

This time in GTA 5 using mods, Caylus has decided to become a pro snowboarder and enter the X-Games. The video starts with him standing on top of a snow-covered Mount Chiliad. He shows viewers the new terrain park there with ramps and rails for snowboarding tricks before he gets started.

He describes it pretty simply as "basically snowboarding in GTA 5," as if it was already an option in the game.

Caylus sets off from the top and pulls off a small 360° spin which he is pretty happy with. He then immediately fails a backflip as it is a bit too advanced at this early stage. He stops to throw snowballs at hikers and kills one of them using his winter throwable, and then the other using his board.

Caylus returns to the top to start his training and after throwing a few more snowballs, he gets ready.

Caylus hits an NPC in the head and kills him (Image via Sportskeeda)

Caylus tries mods GTA 5 and performs incredible stunts, ironically failing multiple times

Starting off he tries out some ramps and gets a 540° jump before hitting the megaramp. Caylus attempts and fails a number of backflips before he lands one. He pulls off some front flips, backflips and impressive spins before heading back up to practice on the rails.

Caylus combines his rails with his spins and flips and nearly pulls off some unbelievable moves, but lands hard and fails most of the time. He keeps on trying, until about half way through the video he decides it is time to venture into the snow-covered city.

After a tiny bit of practice on the snowy roads, Caylus sets up some ramps and a giant loop at the bottom of the hill in GTA 5 using mods. It takes some practice on this crazy ramp before he does it in first-person mode.

Out of the loop in GTA 5 (Image via Sportskeeda) Caylus wins the X-Games (Image via Sportskeeda)

As he continues to snowboard through the city he executes a few perfect spins and fails a few more backflips before he decides to try out for the X-Games.

Caylus enters the X-Games and pulls off an amazing win

The X-Games' challenges start back at the top of the mountain where the game began. Somehow in unexplainable form, Caylus absolutely demolishes the first challenge in his first attempt.

Taking off, he narrowly pulls off a double backflip, and then a 900° spin on the second ramp. He finishes it all off with one last backflip which he lands. His expression says it all and he seems just as surprised as anyone at what he has done.

In the second round , Caylus does a backflip and 360° spin off the first ramp. Unfortunately, he fails a double-frontflip on the second ramp but finishes off with a smooth 720° spin.

In the third and final round, Caylus launches off the ramp onto a rail and then pulls off a 540° spin. Keeping his concentration he does a backflip and a 360° again. Finally he lands the last trick, a perfectly-executed frontflip.

Winner of the X-Games in GTA 5 using mods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thoroughly pleased with himself, Caylus jokes about retiring and tells viewers that might be the most insane thing he has ever done. However, his fans might disagree after watching the video where he tries to jump to the moon in GTA 5 using mods.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan