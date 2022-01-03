GTA 5 streamer Caylus attempts to jump to the moon in the game using mods 

GTA 5 streamer Caylus is known for many of his modding adventures in and around Los Santos. He has become very popular in the community and has over 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This time Caylus has decided to leave Los Santos behind and explore space for the stars. His latest mod stunt is an attempt to jump as far as the moon, using mods to increase his jumping distance.

This article will talk about how Caylus did his attempt at trying to jump to the moon in GTA 5 using mods.

Caylus uses mods in GTA 5 to defy gravity

How could Caylus possibly jump to the moon in GTA 5 by using mods? The answer is quite simple, as he tells fans at the start. Every time he jumps, he will upgrade his jumping height. This means at a certain point it will be enhanced enough for him to reach the moon. However, he does warn players that it will probably take him quite some time.

Caylus starts his game at the Galileo Observatory located above Vinewood in GTA 5. He has a lot of fun for a few minutes as his jumps start to clear the roof of the observatory domes. When he starts to jump down from the hillside towards the city, he manages to clear huge distances with each leap, jumping well over 100 meters at a time.

All of the jumps that Caylus attempts in the first few minutes seem to take him further in distance than in height. All of a sudden, the height of jumps become enormous until he is seen jumping as high as the biggest skyscrapers.

Tallest building in the GTA 5 mod (Image via Sportskeeda)

Caylus points out the "tallest building in the game," which has clearly been added to the modded GTA 5. This gigantic tower seems to stretch high above the clouds, and Caylus is determined to reach the top of this tower with his next few jumps.

After he sets his sights on the tallest building, GTA 5 fans can see that his jumps have become like a backwards parachute fall and they look like they could go on forever. After a couple of these super upside-down parachute jumps, he reaches the top of the tallest building, almost out in space. From this location Caylus and fans can see the curve of the horizon.

Another attempt at the jump launches Caylus into space and he lands once more on the very tip of the enormous space tower in the modded GTA 5. By now his jumps have been upgraded so much that this becomes his final jump. Hurling himself towards the moon one last time, the screen goes black and Caylus reappears floating in space.

Caylus becomes a spaceman (Image via sportskeeda)

He describes the feeling of slowly trying to swim through space as he inches towards the moon at the slowest pace ever. After reminding fans to subscribe, and what seems like a very long time, Caylus finds himself hurtling towards the surface of the moon. He survives the landing and has a quick look around and finds a moon lander.

Someone else beat Caylus to it (Image via Sportskeeda)

At that point, Caylus had completed his insane jump challenge and had arrived on the moon. The last thing he does is set up a tent and a toilet so he feels right at home.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan