GTA 5 streamer Caylus explores a secret supercar base using mods 

Caylus Cunningham is an American streamer/YouTuber known for his GTA 5 content. He uses GTA 5 mods to create exciting and funny scenarios to make the game more versatile. In this video, he used a mod that creates a secret supercar base in GTA 5.

At the start of the video, he claims that there is a multi-billionaire in Sandy Shores with a super-secret base that he is going to explore. When he reaches the bunker's location, he spots that the owner is standing at the door of the house. He then sneaks around and tries to locate the secret base.

"Look at those fricking cars, dude": Caylus explores a secret supercar base in GTA 5 using mods

After snooping around for a while, he notices that the owner is leaving the property. As soon as the owner leaves, he sees no trespassing sign around a fenced wall. Caylus decides to jump the fence and immediately notices that there are machetes kept in the yard with black bags next to them.

Caylus then notices that there is a small space behind the bags and decides to sneak around the bags to enter the tunnel-like space. He learns that it leads to the underside of the billionaire's house. After crawling around for a bit, he finally realizes that the secret base is hidden under the billionaire's home.

What cars does Caylus find in the supercar base in GTA 5

Still from the GTA 5 video

As soon as Caylus reaches the supercar base, he finds himself in a room with six supercars. The collection includes two Ferraris, a Lamborghini, an Alfa Romeo, an Aston Martin and a high-end tuner car. When Caylus gets into a Ferrari and drives out of the base, he notices that the secret room is somehow located high up in the sky.

The Ferrari is entirely silent and doesn't make a single sound, making Caylus suspect it to be an electric car. He then takes the car and parks it at a spot near the closest waterbody. The next car he gets is the Alfa Romeo. While getting that car out, he breaks the car's rear bumper and takes it to the spot near the Ferrari. The third car he steals is the Aston Martin.

When Caylus returns for the fourth car, he notices the billionaire at the secret base and decides to shoot him before stealing the fourth car. After killing the owner, he steals the unidentified tuner car and escapes with a 5-star wanted level. The last scene in the video is of him loading the cars on a tug boat and escaping.

