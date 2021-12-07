GTA 5 streamer Nought explores Michael’s Billionaire Bunker using mods

Nought is a famous GTA 5 Youtuber and Streamer who is known for his game modding content. He has many unique videos where he uses mods to add fun content to the game. One such series he has been working on is building a bunker in each of the protagonists' backyards.

In an earlier GTA 5 video, he built a bunker for Franklin, and in his recent video, Michael got a bunker. The video starts with Michael needing to find a bag of money that he hid in his backyard.

How Michael gets his own Billionaire bunker in GTA 5

Michael buried 1 billion dollars in his backyard, which he needs to build a bunker. The builders arrive at his place and start to ring the doorbell while Michael searches for the bag of money he buried and forgot in his backyard.

After looking for a bit, he finds the money bag in his backyard. The construction worker claims that the bunker will take ten months to build and cost 1 billion dollars. There is a joke about the video having 50,000 likes to make the bunker soon after which the construction workers start building the bunker.

While the GTA 5 bunker is built, Michael decides to spend time with Franklin and Trevor. They all head towards the golf course where they can play a game of golf after wagering a million dollars each. The game gets extremely close to a draw between Michael and Franklin, but the game concludes with Michael winning.

Once the game of golf is over, Michael decides to stay over at Franklin's bungalow as they had a little too much to drink, and Michael didn't want his wife Amanda to get mad at him.

Still from the golf game played in GTA 5 (Image via Nought/Youtube)

The next day, Michael heads home to realize that he didn't specify where he wants the bunker entry to be and begins to look for the entrance. After looking, he finds it under a bush in the backyard.

Michael then enters the bunker to find a beautiful mansion with a small waterfall, a model of the moon and a large side entry. A joke is made about how he spent a billion dollars on building the bunker, but the pathway still has weeds growing outside the entrance.

There is a GTA 5 style pool table and a bar in the bunker. The bunker garage also has a few supercars and the legendary painting Starry Night by Van Gogh. The Bunker is packed with a gym, cinema room, a gaming room and a master bedroom. Everything is topped off with a swimming pool at the back of the bunker.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha