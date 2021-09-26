Why did Trevor hate Michael in GTA 5?

Trevor had every reason to despise Michael in GTA 5, considering what happened between them.

There was a time when Trevor and Michael used to team up together. At some point in 2004, they decided to rob a bank in Ludendorff. However, it was a mistake. Both Michael and Brad Snider were shot by police. On the other hand, Trevor barely outruns them.

He mistakenly believed Michael was no more while Brad was incarcerated. It turns out that's not the case. Trevor is a man who values loyalty. When he realizes that Michael is still alive, he feels betrayed. Trevor was angry with Michael throughout most of GTA 5, and he had every right to do so.

GTA 5: Why did Trevor hate Michael so much?

Their strained relationship dates back to several years before GTA 5. While they are willing to work together, it's not the same as it was before.

Trevor was setup by Michael

It turns out that Michael intended for Trevor to perish. He made a deal with FIB agent Dave Norton in which he would be shot but ultimately survive. Meanwhile, Trevor and Brad will be taken out. Michael would then escape to Los Santos and change his identity. He would keep paying Norton over the years.

Trevor's survival was a complete stroke of luck. Brad walked right in front of him as Norton lined up a shot. After this incident, Michael and Trevor won't cross paths until 2013.

Years later, Trevor watched a news broadcast on a jewel store robbery and recognized Michael's trademarks right away. Subsequently, he goes on a journey to find him.

He reunites with Michael in the second half of GTA 5. Despite their concerns, they enter an uneasy alliance together. However, their trust is already broken. It doesn't take long for Trevor to know the truth.

Eventually, Trevor figures out what happened

Trevor finds out the truth when he goes to dig up Michael's grave in Ludendorff. After a huge argument with him, Trevor wanted to confirm his suspicions. He is proven correct when he finds Brad's corpse.

Michael tries to justify it on the basis of his family, claiming that he wanted to protect them. However, Trevor doesn't want to hear any of this. There was an intense standoff before the Triads interrupted. Trevor escapes while Michael is captured.

Trevor and Michael remain hostile until the end of GTA 5

Trevor outright tells Franklin that Michael is gone for him. Meanwhile, the Triads have already taken Michael to a meat factory. Regardless, Trevor won't lift a finger to save him, leaving Franklin with the rescuing mission.

Through the rest of GTA 5, Trevor and Michael are on very bad terms. They still work together in a professional setting. However, they constantly argue with each other on a daily basis. Even Franklin is annoyed by their behavior.

The only way to mend their relationship is to ensure their survival. GTA 5 has multiple endings. Players must choose Option C. The other endings will result in their end (Option A for Trevor and Option B for Michael).

