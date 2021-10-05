5 most expensive supercars in GTA Online

Supercars are notoriously expensive in GTA Online, which limits them to a select few players.

GTA Online is already a dangerous place. Players must constantly watch out for the unsafe streets of Los Santos. With a few armor upgrades, supercars are a reliable means of transportation. These are some of the fastest vehicles in the entire game.

Supercars are defined by their high speed and acceleration. This makes them perfect for street races. However, they tend to be ridiculously expensive with most of them costing several millions.

GTA Online: Five of the most expensive supercars

5) Pegassi Tezeract ($2,825,000)

The Tezeract is one of the fastest electric vehicles on the market. GTA Online players will notice that it has extra downforce. What this means is that it will achieve top speeds faster than most vehicles.

Like most expensive supercars, the Tezeract offers good performances in street races. Players will be on the edge of their seat with this vehicle.

4) Benefactor Krieger ($2,875,000)

This is one of the more stylish and expensive supercars in GTA Online. Kriegers take inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG One. The latter is a real-life hybrid vehicle that has yet to be released to the public.

Players will make excellent use of its speed, handling, and acceleration. It also has a sleek and classy design.

3) Grotti Vigilante ($3,750,000)

GTA Online players are more akin to villains than heroes. Nonetheless, they can try out their personal Batman vehicle. The Vigilante is uniquely shaped with its elongated bodywork. This allows players to seamlessly enter tight spaces in the midst of traffic.

The Vigilante also uses a rocket boost. Players can reach upwards of 147 miles per hour. Unsurprisingly, it's the fastest land vehicle in the entire game. Last but not least, it can also defend itself with homing missiles and machine guns.

2) Coil Rocket Voltic ($3,830,400)

Expensive supercars tend to have notable gimmicks. The Rocket Voltic gives away its main purpose just by its name. GTA Online players can use its gigantic rocket boost to make a quick escape.

For example, they can plant sticky bombs on nearby players. The rocket boost would allow them to flee without retaliation. However, players need to be careful where they aim their supercar. Notably, the Rocket Voltic can reach 124.5 miles per hour.

1) Declasse Scramjet ($4,628,400)

The Scramjet is one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online. At nearly five million dollars, this supercar will require hours of grinding. What makes it stand out are its special features. While the supercar lacks defense, it does provide evasion.

This vehicle has a powerful bunny hop. Along with a rocket boost, it will climb up buildings at high speeds. Coupled with that, players can also evade incoming traffic. Scramjets allow them to take shortcuts for a faster driving experience. Offensively, players can also use machine guns and missile launchers.

GTA Online players are spoilt for vehicular choices. However, these supercars come at exorbitant prices. Costing a king's ransom, players will have to accrue tremendous amounts of money if they hope to obtain any of these beauties.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

