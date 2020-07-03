GTA 5: Location of Sandy Shores in the game

Sandy Shores in GTA Online has lost its charm with the passage of time.

Sandy Shores. Image: GTA5-Mods.com.

GTA 5 players must have heard about the place, Sandy Shores. They must have ventured to the Sandy Shores in search of guns from the popular store Ammu-Nation at least once. Sandy Shores is a desert town which has a population of about 3010 people.

Transition of the Sandy Shores. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

Sandy Shores used to be a holiday destination but time has not been kind to the town. It has been reduced to being desolate and poor and only a handful of suspicious people live there. From drug addicts to gangsters, Sandy Shores has its fair share of people with questionable characters.

The toxicity of the Alamo Sea is said to be the cause of the pathetic condition of the town. Due to dumping of waste in the sea water and intense methamphetamine production, the town has been successful in driving tourists away. Now, the town is mainly infested with drug addicts.

One of the main protagonists of GTA 5, Trevor Philips, who is known for his love of drugs, owns a meth lab on the western part of the Sandy Shores.

Ammu-Nation in Sandy Shores. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

There are a handful of companies and businesses that still operate in Sandy Shores. Two of the popular ones are 24/7 and Ammu-Nation.

The only property that you can buy from the Sandy Shores is 140 Zancudo Avenue. This is a safe house which you can purchase via Dynasty 8 Real Estate site for $121000.

Location of the Sandy Shores in GTA 5

Location of Sandy Shores. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

Sandy Shores is located in the middle of the Grand Senora Desert in Blaine County in GTA 5. It is situated towards the south of Grapeseed and is bordered by Mount Chiliad on one side. This town is named Sandy Shores because it is situated at the shore of the Alamo Sea.