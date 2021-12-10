GTA 5 streamer Caylus becomes a professional basketball player using mods

Popular GTA streamer Caylus can be seen playing basketball in GTA 5 in one of his recently uploaded videos. As expected, this is only possible through a mod as the base game doesn't have this particular sport as an activity.

In the video, Caylus can be seen playing basketball across various courts in Los Santos, both solo and against NPC players.

Popular streamer turns GTA 5 into a baskbetball game

The GTA series is well-known to include various side activities that may sometimes feature recreational sports. For example, players could play golf while dressing up in proper golf attire in GTA Vice City. They could also use the golf club as a weapon and drive around a caddy inside the golf course and outside in the city.

On the other hand, GTA San Andreas allowed players to test their dunking skills on basketball courts around Los Santos. Unfortunately, this feature did not return on the HD recreation in Los Santos in GTA 5.

However, as most PC players are aware, almost any problem with the game can be solved via mods. With such a large modding community, players can easily expect solutions to the most common issues.

The Basketball Mod for GTA 5

The lack of a basketball feature was seen as an issue by GTA modder SilkTeam, and they released the "Basketball Mod [NBA 2K21]" as a solution. This script mod enables players to play basketball in GTA 5 with animations inspired by NBA 2K21.

The naming is quite appropriate as the NBA franchise, like the GTA games, is also owned by Take-Two.

This mod has been showcased by other streamers before and is a fairly popular one. Players and NPCs get the ability to shoot the ball, make jump shots or dunks, defend against the opponent, and dribble.

Locations of the basketball courts

By default, there are 6 basketball courts. These are located in:

Vespucci Beach South

Vespucci Beach West

Chamberlain Hills East

Chamberlain Hills West

Little Seoul North

Little Seoul South

Besides these, players can also make their custom basketball court. For example, Caylus can be seen playing basketball on a vent ramp with a single hoop in its flat. He attempts to make a shot while on one of the ramp tables and successfully does so.

What makes this mod hilarious is because of overlapping controls. While it may have been intentional, pressing the appropriate button to shoot the ball also results in the player hitting any NPC that gets close. As a result, a game can be completed simply by beating up all the opponents.

Players can download the mod from this link.

