GTA 5 streamer Caylus turns everything he touches into diamond using mods

Mods in GTA 5 let players enjoy all sorts of scenarios. One such situation saw YouTuber Caylus play the game and turn everything he touched into diamonds.

GTA 5 has had an affiliation with diamonds ever since The Casino Diamond update. The precious stones were introduced to GTA Online as the Casino heist reward. That being said, it only makes sense for Caylus to upload such a video.

There is an ancient story of where a king named Midas had wished for the power to turn everything he touches into gold. The video made by Caylus is like a parody of that ancient tale.

Caylus turns everything he touches to diamonds in GTA 5

The video starts with the streamer jumping into his pool, which starts making diamonds at the base of the water. After getting out of the pool, he touches a chair which turns into a diamond.

Throughout most of the video, he turns things into diamonds. Some surprising items he transforms are water, people's sunglasses, and breakable building glasses.

Caylus transforms almost everything at Franklin's house into diamonds. He then turns the floor into a diamond, making him fall through the map to a platform where diamonds endlessly spawn. Soon after that, the game crashes.

After returning to the game and spending a while of turning things into diamonds and punching people around, he tries to get into a car. But the second he opens the door, the vehicle transforms. Caylus seems upset about it but turns more things into the precious stone and gets laughs from it.

One of the funnier things he turned into a diamond was a hotdog stand while saying it is now a diamond stand. Soon after, he trips on a diamond and claims that he wished he had that problem in real life.

The internet star then comes up with the idea of shooting things with a grenade launcher, hoping it shoots diamonds since he is touching the weapon.

A still from Caylus' GTA 5 diamond adventures (Image via Caylus/YouTube)

The idea is successful when he shoots a diamond that turns the target car into one. This sets him in a frenzy of shooting at vehicles to turn them into these gemstones.

Caylus gets annoyed that he can't drive cars in GTA 5 and tries to find a workaround. He then shoots a vehicle that transforms into a diamond car, which he uses to drive around GTA 5.

His next plan includes turning a monster truck into a diamond truck and later a plane. He flies a single diamond plane around Los Santos before asking viewers to subscribe to his channel. Caylus states that if the viewers subscribed to his channel, it would start raining diamonds.

Also Read Article Continues below

Later, post running around the beach for a bit while raining diamonds, the GTA 5 YouTuber decides to touch himself in the mirror to turn himself into a diamond and end the video.

Edited by Ravi Iyer