Top 5 most entertaining GTA 5 cheats 

Contrary to common presumptions, GTA 5 cheat codes aren't designed for practicality alone. While they do play a role in making some missions feel less daunting, that hardly explains why GTA 5 fans cannot get enough of all the cheat codes out there.

Some of the most popular GTA 5 cheat codes are those that help lighten the mood of the game and allow players to have one heck of a time in the game-world.

This article talks about some of the most entertaining GTA 5 cheat codes available to players in 2021.

Funny cheat codes for GTA 5

5) Fall from Sky

Few things are as exciting (and petrifying) as a head-first fall from the sky. Fall from the sky is one of the best ways to experience the full-throttle, spine-chilling thrill of free falling under the sole influence of gravity.

The nature of this code is subjective, but many players find it entertaining. Arguably one of the best GTA 5 cheat codes available to players in 2021.

#4 Moon Gravity

Moon Gravity allows GTA 5 players to live the oft-imagined world where the only force is that of the moon, allowing players to float above the surface of the earth and drift through the world like an unmoored kernel of consciousness.

Apart from allowing players to practice some brilliant slow-motion backflips, Moon Gravity also makes GTA 5 an extremely amusing world to live in. People can not only hoist one another off their feet but also avoid any sort of physical confrontation, making for one of the most entertaining cheat codes for 5.

#3 Play as Bigfoot

Everyone knows who or what Bigfoot is. He's basically the Frankenstein of GTA 5, talked about in hushed and frenzied whispers and treated as some sort of a living ghost, who might pop out of nowhere and start eating people for breakfast. While playing as a legendary monster may not be very practical, it undoubtedly makes for a good laugh.

#2 Slidey Cars

Friction may be credited with saving people's lives on a daily basis but nobody really digs being held back by an invisible force. That's probably why GTA 5 features a number of lightning-fast beasts that couldn't care less about the dynamics of physics and what is and isn't possible in the real world.

Slidey Cars takes it a step further, allowing players to completely defy the laws of friction by sliding through traffic-jammed roads like something of cream and butter, not wheels and metal.

Not only is this cheat code incredibly entertaining, but it's also super useful. Driving has never been easier in GTA 5.

#1 Drunk Cheat

How can one talk about the most entertaining GTA 5 cheat codes without raving about the one that makes the on-screen playable characters stumble around like drunk maniacs. Drunk cheat is probably one of the most fascinating cheat available for GTA 5 players in 2021.

