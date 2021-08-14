5 things in GTA San Andreas most players had no idea existed

GTA San Andreas was filled with Easter eggs, secrets and a lot of things that most players had no idea existed. By now, veterans of the game would have discovered everything, and players new to the game are still in awe after finding in-game secrets.

While it would take a long time for new players to discover everything in-game, some secrets are better than others. With that being said, here are a few things that players never knew existed in GTA San Andreas.

Top 5 things that most players never knew existed in GTA San Andreas

5) Parachute hack

For some strange reason in GTA San Andreas, when CJ was wearing a parachute, crime level would not increase. It's unclear if this was a glitch, or simply a developer secret added in-game.

In essence, when players would equip the parachute and commit crimes, the wanted level would not increase beyond one star. This would effectively allow players to go on a crime spree.

4) Secret bomb shop

In Las Venturas, next to a gym, players will find an inconspicuous shop known as "Welding & Weddings." Unlike other usable shops in-game, this one would not show up on the minimap in GTA San Andreas.

Although the shop looks unimportant and unusable, players can enter the shop in a car to have a bomb installed on it. Once the players leave this garage and stop the car, the bomb gets armed and explodes shortly.

3) Mulholland garage glitch

Mulholland is a rich residential district located in Los Santos. Players can purchase a safehouse in the area for a whopping $120,000, which makes it the most expensive safehouse in-game.

Now, while there is nothing unusable about safehouses, this one allows players to store vehicles by simply parking them on top of the roof of the garage rather than inside. Using this glitch, players can even store helicopters within the garage.

2) Shooting at the moon

For some strange reason, developers decided to allow players to change the side of the moon in-game by shooting at it. Players can shoot the moon seven times to increase the size, before it reverts to normal.

Till date, it's still unclear what purpose this serves in-game or if it had any effect on certain mechanics in-game. It was probably just a cool feature for players to try out.

1) Dialogue changes when overweight

Most people who played GTA San Andreas would always go for a buff CJ, as it was considered the norm back in the day. However, the players who decided to make CJ overweight were in for a treat.

From cut-scenes to random dialogs by pedestrians, and even replies from CJ himself, became insanely comical if he was overweight in-game. In fact, during the mission "Black Project" the NPC known as "The Truth" will ask CJ to lose some weight before allowing the mission to begin.

Edited by Gautham Balaji