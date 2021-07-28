5 GTA San Andreas features that usually go by unnoticed

Some GTA San Andreas features go by unnoticed simply because of how obscure they are.

GTA San Andreas hosts hundreds of features, so it's only inevitable that some of them are lesser-known than others. More often than not, it's simply because of how easy it is to miss these features. They're entirely optional, with the game seldom (if at all) telling the player about them.

Unsurprisingly, there's a good dozen of forgettable features to talk about in GTA San Andreas. This listicle is only going to mention five of them, but they're not in any particular order. Naturally, this list is geared more toward casual players who might not have been aware of these features in the first place.

Five GTA San Andreas features most players forget about

#5 - Bomb Shops

Bomb Shops are useful in many 3D universe GTA games. Unfortunately, they're completely optional in GTA San Andreas and aren't marked on the map. Hence, most players will likely assume that GTA San Andreas has no bomb shops.

Here, players can arm their vehicles like in the past GTA titles. It's not much more effective than arming a vehicle with a satchel charge and blowing it up.

#4 - Impound Garages

Some GTA San Andreas players are aware that one can visit Impound Garages and find various vehicles there. However, what some players don't know is that their vehicles can spawn here if lost during a mission.

The game doesn't tell the player about this feature, although a deleted mission known as Impounded would have done so. Some GTA San Andreas players don't care about the vehicles they use in these missions given how expendable most of them are, so it's a feature that often falls to the wayside.

#3 - Fast travel via airports

This is another feature that GTA San Andreas never goes out of its way to tell players about. It's mostly used to allow players to travel from one major island to another (aka between Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas).

It only costs a few hundred dollars, with players getting an idea of when they'll arrive at their destination as well. As the feature's name might imply, it's exclusive to the major airports in GTA San Andreas.

Players can also skip the cut-scene if they wish to arrive at their destination much quicker. Alternatively, they can jump out of the plane once it's in the air.

#2 - Hunger & Starvation

Most GTA San Andreas players are aware of the fact that eating too much food makes CJ fat. However, some players might not be aware that CJ can starve to death if he loses too much fat and muscle.

The main reason that most GTA San Andreas players aren't aware of death via starvation is because of how easy it is to evade it. Players can avoid it by:

Eating (either by one's self or with CJ's girlfriends)

Saving

Picking up health packs

Starvation occurs every 72 in-game hours, but can easily be ignored given how often most GTA San Andreas players do any of the above features.

#1 - Jealous Girlfriends

GTA San Andreas introduced the idea of girlfriends that the protagonist could date at their own leisure. However, there is a feature associated with it that many GTA San Andreas players didn't even know existed: Jealous girlfriends.

The main reason most GTA San Andreas players aren't aware of this feature is because of how difficult it is to activate. If none of the criteria are fulfilled, it will never appear for the rest of the GTA San Andreas run via normal means.

The criteria are:

CJ can't date any girlfriends unless he has more than one

CJ shouldn't make jealous girlfriends despawn

CJ can't get caught by the jealous girlfriends

Given how stingy these requirements are, it's easy to see why most GTA San Andreas players aren't aware of this feature.

