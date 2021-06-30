5 underrated GTA San Andreas features

With a game as massive as GTA San Andreas is, some features are bound to go by less appreciated than others.

Everybody who has played GTA San Andreas tends to play it differently from most other players. As a result, some features one might consider underrated are features another person might love to death.

Not all features are created equally; some are bound to be talked about less online than others. When it comes to popular YouTube videos or other online discussions, GTA San Andreas fans will notice that these five features often don't get talked about as much as they could be.

Five under-appreciated features found in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Multiplayer

A multiplayer spawn location in the PS2 version of GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

This entry isn't about multiplayer mods or anything like that; rather, it's strictly about the official local multiplayer GTA San Andreas had in the PS2 version of the game. As the name implies, there is no official online variation of this feature.

Here, one player would play as CJ, and the other would play as one of several pedestrian types depending on where the player initiates multiplayer.

GTA San Andreas players cannot activate this feature anywhere. Instead, they need to go to one of five areas to initiate the free roaming variation of multiplayer in the game.

#4 - Basketball

A basketball court with a visible basketball in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most modern GTA games have a sport or two that the player can participate in to pass the time. In GTA San Andreas's case, players can play basketball by themselves in the various basketball courts found throughout the game.

Players can dunk, shoot, or do a little trick with the basketball while in this minigame. As long as the players don't trigger the save glitch with basketball at Madd Dogg's crib, they should be able to enjoy a quick round or two wherever they go.

#3 - Rhythm-based Minigames

Funnily enough, Rhythm-based minigames were hated when GTA San Andreas first came out. It was released before games like Guitar Hero popularized the genre, which, in hindsight, makes looking back at it quite silly.

Still, the Lowrider Challenge gave hydraulics a purpose in GTA San Andreas. Dancing was also an interesting diversion, as there were multiple levels a player could beat.

Some suboptimal porting has made a few players once again detest these minigames, as the timing isn't what it appears to be.

#2 - Impound Garage

Most vehicles a player drives away aren't just randomly de-spawned during missions. Rather, they appear in Impound Garages, which are the underground parking areas found underneath police stations.

GTA San Andreas doesn't do a very good job explaining the feature to the players. It doesn't help that the feature works suboptimally at times, with some notable glitches making it not work as intended.

This feature is still available in the game but, Impounded, the cut mission associated with it isn't.

#1 - Arcade Games

There are four arcade games that players can play at various safehouses, bars, and other locations in GTA San Andreas. Despite being parodies of popular real-life arcade games, the quality was still fun.

Go Go Space Monkey was based off of Galaga, Let's Get Ready to Bumble was a parody of Bomb Jack, Duality was inspired by Asteroids and finally, They Crawled From Uranus was based off of Gyruss.

