Full list of all important GTA San Andreas voice actors

GTA San Andreas has an all-star cast when it comes to their voice actors and how they portray the game's numerous characters.

Good voice acting can make or break a game. If the voice actors are bad, then players will likely make fun of them or mock how bad the acting was. Fortunately, GTA San Andreas has a superb cast of good voice actors, which in turn has enhanced the overall gameplay experience.

These voice actors were so good, in fact, that several players wondered who voiced which character in GTA San Andreas. This list will also have characters who have a well-known voice actor and will not include generic pedestrians. It's strictly characters who have a role within the GTA San Andreas storyline in some capacity.

Full list of GTA San Andreas voice actors

GTA San Andreas is a legendary game full of memorable characters and iconic quotes. The remaining portion of this article will be dedicated to the various characters and the voice actors who portray them in GTA San Andreas.

Main GTA San Andreas characters in Los Santos

The following characters are relevant to the Los Santos storyline:

CJ is voiced by Young Maylay (also known as Christopher Bellard).

Frank Tenpenny is voiced by Samuel L. Jackson.

Eddie Pulsashi is voiced by Chris Penn.

Jimmy Hernandez is voiced by Armando Riesco.

"Big Smoke" Melvin Harris is voiced by Clifton Powell.

"Sweet" Sean Johnson is voiced by Faizon Love.

"Ryder" Lance Wilson is voiced by MC Eiht.

Cesar Vialpando is voiced by Clifton Collins Jr.

Kendl Johnson is voiced by Yoolanda Whittaker (also known as Yo-Yo).

Madd Dogg is voiced by Ice-T.

"OG Loc" Jeffrey Cross is voiced by Jonathan Anderson.

Main GTA San Andreas characters in San Fierro

The following characters are relevant to the San Fierro storyline:

Catalina is voiced by Cynthia Farrell.

The Truth is voiced by Peter Fonda.

Mike Toreno is voiced by James Wood.

T-Bone Mendez is voiced by Kid Frost.

Jizzy B is voiced by Charlie Murphy.

Zero is voiced by David Cross.

Wu Zi Mu is voiced by James Yaegashi.

Main GTA San Andreas characters in Las Venturas

The following characters are relevant to the Las Venturas storyline:

Salvatore Leone is voiced by Frank Vincent.

Ken Rosenberg is voiced by William Fichtner.

Kent Paul is voiced by Danny Dyder.

Maccer is voiced by Shaun Ryder.

Johnny Sindacco is voiced by Casey Siemaszko.

All other characters in GTA San Andreas

The following characters also have eminent voice actors in GTA San Andreas:

"B Dup" Mark Wayne is voiced by The Game (also known as Jayceon Terrell Taylor).

"Big Bear" Barry Thorne is voiced by Big Boy (also known as Kurt Alexander).

Emmet is voiced by Eugene Jeter Jr.

Dwaine is voiced by Navid Khonsari.

Jethro is voiced by John Zurhellen.

Ran Fa Li is voided by Hunter Platin.

Su Xi Mu is voiced by Richard Chang.

Denise Robinson is voiced by Heather Alicia Simms.

Helena Wankstein is voiced by Bijou Philips.

Katie Zhan is voiced by China Chow.

Michelle Cannes is voiced by Vanessa Aspillaga.

Barbara Schternvart is voiced by Danielle Lee Greaves.

Millie Perkins is voiced by Orfeh Alimorad.

Jimmy Silverman is voiced by Gary Yudman.

Maria Latore is voiced by Debi Mazar.

Mike is voiced by James Ferrante.

