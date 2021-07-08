5 strange GTA San Andreas glitches

GTA San Andreas has a wide assortment of interesting and strange glitches.

Several glitches and oddities stand out to GTA San Andreas players for one reason or another. Sometimes, it's just because these scenarios often involve something unexpected. At other times, it's simply because of how broken some of the side effects can be.

Every GTA game has its fair share of glitches, and GTA San Andreas is no exception. This list won't include strange graphical bugs. Rather, it will focus entirely on gameplay-related glitches.

Interesting GTA San Andreas glitches

5) Parachute oddities

The parachute can cause some bizarre effects when used as a weapon (Image via Real KeV3n)

The parachute is programmed very strangely in GTA San Andreas. While it works fine for its intended purpose, players who swap it for a "weapon" might notice some interesting side effects when punching.

If a player has the parachute equipped, they can kill as many cops and pedestrians as they'd like, yet they wouldn't go over one-star on their Wanted Level.

Likewise, having the parachute equipped can allow players to break vehicle doors that weren't meant to be broken. Having a parachute equipped can also kill invincible NPCs.

4) Gym Glitch

The Gym Glitch can prevent players from working out again (Image via Vadim M)

Sometimes, GTA San Andreas players might find themselves unable to work out again, despite not working out for a while. This can happen for days on end, which results in a skinnier CJ who cannot work out for some reason.

The reason is that GTA San Andreas uses a calendar system. Players can never see what day it is, but the game checks to see if CJ finished working out on a specific day and compares it to other values. Sadly, this system is faulty, meaning that players can only work out if the current day is at least one greater than their last workout day.

One solution to this glitch is to ensure that CJ never reaches his daily quota, as the game only checks to see if CJ finished a workout. It's unfortunate, especially since the player cannot see the current date.

3) Tear Gas Glitch

The Tear Gas Glitch is a useful yet not too well-known glitch in GTA San Andreas. For starters, the Tear Gas weapon isn't too popular to use on its own, especially when compared to other explosives.

However, this glitch makes it extremely useful in getting rid of a group of enemies instantly. To perform it, a player has to throw Tear Gas at a group of enemies, equip a knife, and make a stealth kill to get rid of all of them.

The person getting stabbed will obviously die, but so will everybody else affected by the Tear Gas. They will all do the same animations at the same time, as well.

2) Territory Glitch

The Territory Glitch is one of the most well-known glitches in GTA San Andreas, especially since there are four major ways to trigger it in the game. Type 1 is the most common method since it involves players flying out to the sea for several minutes.

This glitch does affect some in-game data, so players can also see random pedestrians from one part of the world in a place they shouldn't spawn if they trigger the glitch in a certain way.

It seems like a cool glitch to mess around with, as one can see gangs all over GTA San Andreas. However, it works differently on the PC version compared to the PS2 version, which can lead to some undesirable side effects.

1) CJ's girlfriends are immune to Satchel Charges

Katie got bombed, but she's still standing and isn't hurt at all (Image via Katie Zhan (YouTube))

For some strange reason, CJ's girlfriends cannot be hurt or killed by any number of Satchel Charges and their corresponding explosions when they're on a date. This applies to all of CJ's girlfriends in GTA San Andreas, but it should be noted that they're not invincible.

They will still die from fires, gunfire, vehicles, and other objects that can cause damage in the game. Other explosions can kill them, too, just not Satchel Charges specifically.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen