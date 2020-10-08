GTA San Andreas Cheats- PS4

GTA San Andreas was quite the home run for Rockstar Games as it quickly sold out copies to become the highest-selling game on the highest-selling console of all-time, the PlayStation 2.

The game would go on to define the genre for years to come and is still celebrated as one of the best GTA games in the history of the franchise. For many young fans, GTA San Andreas was their introduction to the franchise.

While the game did not receive a remaster for the PS4 or Xbox One as many people had hoped, it can still be played by purchasing the "GTA Trilogy" on the PS4 or Xbox One.

The Trilogy contains San Andreas, Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 3 and is an undeniably appealing package. In what is good news for fans of the game on older consoles, the same cheats from the PS2 also work on the PS4.

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PS4

Health Cheats and more in GTA San Andreas:

Health, Armor, and Money: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1

Infinite Health: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle

Weapon Set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Weapon Set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT

Weapon Set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

Vehicle and Character cheats in GTA San Andreas: