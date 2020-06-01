GTA 5 PS3 Cheats
- GTA 5 was released on all consoles in 2013, and PS3 gamers can use the following cheats in the game.
- The PS3 version of the game also allowed players to input cheats to make the game more fun.
It's easy to forget that GTA 5 came out all the way back in 2013, nearly 7 years ago. The game is a very advanced title that can rival some of the best games of 2020.
It has in-depth gameplay systems and activities, and the sheer number of things you can do in GTA 5 is simply astounding. It's a marvel that the PlayStation, which was at the end of its console cycle, could run GTA 5 with no problems.
It was a pleasant surprise for fans that the game wasn't just releasing on the next-gen consoles, but on the PS3 and the Xbox 360 as well.
Several console gamers keep their old consoles around instead of discarding them or selling them off. GTA 5 players on the PS3 can use these fun cheats to make the game exponentially more interesting.
GTA 5 Cheats for PS3
- Weapons and Ammo: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
- Explosive Bullets: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
- Invincibility (lasts 5 minutes): Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
- Recharge Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
- Recharge Full Health and Armor: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Super Jump: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2
- Swim Faster: Left, Left,, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
- Run Faster: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
- Drunk Mode: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
- Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1
- Comet: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Rapid GT: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2
- Caddy: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Cropduster: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Sanchez: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Limo: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- BMX Bike: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Cars that can slide: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- PCJ-600: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
