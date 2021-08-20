5 most frustrating missions featured in GTA 5

GTA 5 is one of the most popular games in the Grand Theft Auto series and the last entry in the Franchise for about eight years now.

So it makes sense for the buzz to still be there. The game is a masterpiece.

That, however, doesn't mean it didn't make players want to reach through the screen and smash a few skulls from time to time. GTA 5 is, after all, a game, and a very difficult one at that. Frustrating missions, although few and far between, are, in essence, a part of the game.

This article talks about 5 of the most frustrating missions featured in GTA 5.

5 GTA 5 missions that players wish they could skip

#5 Burying the Hatchet

While burying the Hatchet is one of the most important missions in GTA 5 in terms of its plot and storyline, the overall mission and its incredibly boring objectives didn't exactly make for a cakewalk. It doesn't help that Michael's loadout consists of a lousy handgun that seems to have sworn not to take a clear shot.

#4 Minor turbulence

Minor Turbulence is another frustrating mission that makes GTA 5 players consider giving up on the game more than once. In this mission, Trevor is tasked with flying a sluggish plane that would do anything but holds its own in the air. But considering that every difficult mission in GTA 5 seems to have something to do with wacky vehicles, Minor Turbulence level of frustration hardly came as a surprise to players.

#3 Flight School

Speaking of wacky vehicles, Flight School, as the name might imply, didn't turn out to be a walk in the park either. On the contrary, it is one of the most challenging missions in the game. Completing it, however, is rather important as Flight School will teach players the ropes of flying all kinds of planes in GTA 5, no matter how inefficient they might be on the fast-track.

#2 Did Somebody Say Yoga?

It is nearly impossible to talk about the most frustrating missions featured in GTA 5 without mentioning this baffling mission at least once.

Admittedly, Did Somebody Say Yoga was quite engaging because of the storyline and the tension between Michael and his wife. But making on-screen characters practice yoga while all they want to do is murder the French Yogi is no piece of pie.

Did Somebody Say Yoga was one of the most difficult missions in the game. Its being unique hardly helped.

#1 Derailed

Trevor is known for his psychotic tantrums and insane objections, most of which don't even make any sense, but deciding to jump on a moving train while sporting an average bike is perhaps the wildest of his man-child dramas.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod