5 most fun missions in GTA San Andreas 

GTA San Andreas is, to some, the defining Grand Theft Auto experience. Undoubtedly one of the most iconic titles from the series, San Andreas has been a memorable wild ride for the players, as it defined the childhoods of many old-school gamers.

With GTA games, players can rule the streets as an outlaw despite abiding by school-night bedtime. Although Vice City was a significant friend during the childhoods of many, San Andreas has a separate fanbase altogether.

GTA San Andreas was perhaps one of the first games that engrossed young players into its plot, despite the endless potential for anarchy. It makes sense that this title has some of the best missions in the entire series.

5 of the most entertaining missions in GTA San Andreas

5) Supply Lines

Supply Lines is sort of the younger brother of the infamous Demolition Man mission from GTA Vice City. Much like its earlier counterpart, Supply Lines has players controlling an armed remote control plane to destroy several couriers before traveling back to Zero’s roof.

Although it sounds simple, remember that it has not earned its comparison with Demolition Man for nothing.

4) Saint Mark's Bistro

This one ranks among the best of the GTA San Andreas missions because of its nostalgic value. This one takes CJ to Liberty City, the setting of GTA 3. Although the graphics were not all that good, flying around the San Andreas map will always be memorable for players.

3) The Green Sabre

This one is perhaps the most memorable mission from GTA San Andreas. This turned Big Smoke from comic relief to the secondary antagonist of the game as players witnessed his betrayal, along with Ryder. Right in the feels.

2) Just Business

This one was back when Big Smoke and CJ used to be tight in GTA San Andreas. Just Business is a mission to offer the trademark GTA 'fight and protect' format, as CJ fights the waves of the Russian Mafia while protecting Big Smoke.

1) End of the Line

Many in the community consider 'End of the Line' as one of the most perfect missions of GTA San Andreas. The death of Big Smoke evokes a sense of sympathy and even draws out CJ's emotional side.

As for its entertainment value, players get to drive SWAT tanks, blow buildings and kill endless rounds of enemies.

