5 buildings with no interiors that players would have loved to explore in GTA 5

GTA 5 has a massive map that is far larger than its predecessors. Despite its size, the world can feel dull due to the lack of interesting locations.

Open-world games today are following the popular trend of emphasizing map size over other aspects of the game. GTA 5 is one of the earliest examples of a title relying on this phenomenon. The map was fairly large for the time. That became a unique selling point.

However, the map's large size came at a cost. Most of the San Andreas map has nothing but filler areas. There weren't many interesting places to visit or buildings to explore. Even interiors that are accessible for specific missions are locked once they are completed.

Some of the GTA 5 buildings that should have had interiors

5) Airport Terminal

While most airports in GTA games are accessible, this only applies to runways and hangars. The terminal is not accessible in GTA San Andreas.

The airport in GTA 5 was massive, with three runways in total. However, the player cannot enter any buildings except a small room in the second terminal. Due to the controversial No Russian mission in CoD: MW2, Rockstar may have been hesitant to create the interiors.

4) Shopping Malls and Restaurants

With the HD Universe, it is hard to expect a new GTA game without some compromises over its predecessors. The ability to eat at restaurants, which was present in the previous two games, was removed in GTA 5.

There are also numerous shopping malls in Los Santos that are completely inaccessible. The most enjoyable factor of GTA games is their realism. The fact that players are only left with an empty map with few buildings to enter doesn't emulate realism.

3) Vinewood Casino

The Vinewood Casino in GTA 5 is another location in the game with the potential to have been interesting. However, it is not accessible in the game and serves only as a showpiece.

The Diamond Casino & Resort update was replaced by a new accessible casino in GTA Online. However, it remains an inexplorable location in the single-player game.

2) Galileo Observatory

The Griffith Observatory is a famous landmark in Los Angeles that has been featured often in popular culture. Although both GTA 5 and Mafia 2 have recreated this historic observatory, only one of them has made it accessible.

GTA 5's Galileo Observatory is completely off-limits, which is quite disappointing. It had great potential to be a mission location, much like the one in Mafia 2 did.

1) Bolingbroke Penitentiary

Another point where GTA 5 and Mafia 2 can be compared is that the latter included an accessible prison, whereas the former did not. The Bolingbroke Penitentiary in GTA 5 has an accessible exercise yard and watchtowers.

Although it does not have any interiors, players often use mods to get inside it. There is no mission inside the prison premises either.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

