What can GTA 5 players do in Mount Chiliad?

GTA 5 players should make a visit to Mount Chiliad, which can be found in northern Blaine County.

Mount Chiliad is one of the most popular locations in GTA San Andreas. It's a physical representation of the GTA series. The players had fun making their way to the very top.

Not everything from GTA San Andreas made its return to GTA 5. Thankfully, both Los Santos and Mount Chiliad received special treatment. GTA 5 players can now experience the countryside in full HD. There are plenty of reasons to visit this mountain top.

GTA 5: Amongst other tasks, players can spot a UFO in Mount Chiliad

Mount Chiliad is the tallest peak in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 players can see Mount Chiliad from just about anywhere. It's practically a landmark for Blaine County. Players can get up there either by foot or with a vehicle. The latter is significantly faster, especially if it's a helicopter. Here are the activities they can perform on Mount Chiliad.

Take in the entire view

GTA 5 players have the best view of the entire state. Mount Chiliad is the highest peak within the game. One will relish a great shot of the natural landscape. Mount Chiliad is best enjoyed when the sun begins to set.

Fall off the mountain with a parachute

GTA 5 players can also take advantage of the peak. Mount Chiliad does spawn a parachute near the cable platform. Players can try jumping off with a parachute and see how far they can go.

It's a big risk, but it can pay off in major ways. Thrill seekers will make good use of these parachute jumps. They just need to be careful with the landings.

Use dirt bikes on nearby trails

There is an observation deck on top of Mount Chiliad. Nearby are two dirt bikes. Players can use them along the various trails. There is also a risk of wiping themselves out in the mountainside. However, that is half the fun as players can truly test their skills with dirt biking.

Find UFOs after 100% completion

GTA 5 is not easy to complete 100%. There are so many collectibles in the game. Nonetheless, players will be rewarded with a cool feature. Once they obtain a 100% save file, they should visit the observation deck. Mount Chiliad has a surprise in store for the players.

There are UFO sightings near the mountain. However, a few conditions must be met. GTA 5 players must wait until 3.00am. It also has to be under rainy weather. Here are a few cheats for players to use:

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X PC : MAKEITRAIN

: MAKEITRAIN Cell Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246

A UFO will suddenly appear when these conditions are cleared. It's a fun little secret from Rockstar Games.

