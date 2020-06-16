GTA 5: Where to find a helicopter in the game

Helicopters are not only a fun way to get from one location to another but they are also fast and armed to the teeth.

Helicopters can be found in a number of places in GTA 5's Los Santos.

(Image Credits: gtaall)

The GTA franchise has always been great at providing its players with a large and sprawling open world that they can explore to their hearts' content.

However, it isn't just the presence of a large open world that makes the franchise such a huge success. The ways in which the developers allow you to traverse the GTA world have also contributed to its achievements.

Vehicles play a huge role in open-world games. Since the game area in the GTA franchise is incredibly large, a player will need vehicles to get from point A to point B.

Rockstar Games have subsequently spent countless hours in the development of the best vehicles for the game. From blisteringly fast sports cars to trash trucks, the GTA franchise has a vehicle to suit every purpose.

However, the ways in which a player can travel from one point to another within the game are not limited to the road. Helicopters and other aircraft are also a huge part of GTA, with the act of taking off in a military chopper and shooting down your enemies a joy that most games cannot match.

Where can you find helicopters in GTA 5?

#1 Paleto Bay Police Station

Paleto Bay Sheriff's Office

#2 Trevor's Airstrip

Trevor's Airstrip in Sandy Shores

#3 Grapeseed Airstrip

Grapeseed Airstrip in GTA 5

#4 Fort Zancudo

Fort Zancudo (Image Credits: YouTube)

Fort Zancudo is one of the most dangerous places to find a helicopter in Los Santos. Entering the area on land will instantly give you a five-star 'wanted' level and the same applies if you enter the airspace.

The Fort Zancudo air-traffic control will give you a warning once you enter the airspace and if you do not divert your flight path, they will swiftly knock you out of the sky.