How to pick up Snow in GTA Online (December 2021)

GTA Online has been a bit late to celebrate the festive mood this year, with the Festive Surprise and snowfall being added on 23 December 2021. This update allows GTA Online gamers to pick up snowballs and fling them at each other for amusement, or use them to lethal effect.

This article explores how this can be done on various platforms, whether it's PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

GTA Online guide: How to pick up and throw snowballs in the latest Winter update?

Players can follow the given steps to use snowballs in GTA Online:

After starting a session, players must remain unarmed (choose their fists) before standing directly on top of a snow-covered stretch of land.

To pick up a snowball, players only need to get into position and click a certain button.

This button varies depending on the system they're using. On Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, the controls for picking up a snowball are as follows:

For Xbox One/ Xbox Series X: Players must use the left button (LB).

Players must use the left button (LB). For PlayStation 4/ PlayStation 5 : Players must use the left d-pad button.

: Players must use the left d-pad button. For PC: Players must use the "G" key.

Snowballs may be thrown around like hand grenades or C4 explosives once players have gathered a sufficient supply of them. They simply need to access the weapons wheel and choose the snowball icon to equip them. Snowballs can be found in the melee category.

They work just like grenades as they share the same animation. At any given time, players can store up to nine of these lethal projectiles. They will need three snowballs to kill an NPC, while eliminating other players requires up to ten. They can also be used to damage vehicles, although the impact is minor.

Snowballs are a one-time-only item in Grand Theft Auto Online, appearing solely during the yearly Festive Surprise upgrades. Snowballs are only accessible in the online mode of GTA 5, as the single player story mode doesn't even have snowfall.

Players must utilize this feature as soon as possible as it's expected to go away by 29 December 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul