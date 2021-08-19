GTA Online Redditor finally nails challenging BMX trick after three nights of trying

GTA Online is well known by the community for being a game where they get to do whatever they want. With numerous means of passing times in GTA Online, the game has something for everybody.

GTA Online Reddit is like an enthusiasts club, where players post pictures and videos of them doing their favorite things in the game. Players who love planes are often found posting videos of stunts that they have done and sometimes videos of their dog fights in the sky.

Car lovers have a lot to post about ever since the Los Santos Tuners update. The car community is ever-growing, with players posting pictures of their modified cars or videos of their races.

Although it's a small niche, players are getting into posting BMX stunts on the GTA Online subreddit, with more and more players joining this hobby every day.

GTA Online Redditor finally nails challenging BMX trick

One such video was posted by u/Swoopscooter of him attempting a jump and a grind in GTA Online. The player attempts a difficult trick, where he jumps off a wall and ends up grinding the entire railing and coming off at the other side.

This BMX stunt took the player three days of trying, and when he finally did it, he uploaded the footage to GTA Online subreddit. The stunt received 2.1k upvotes and 86 comments.

The uploader commented on his post, saying, "you would be surprised to know how much I get hassled during my BMX sessions," and the comment got 86 upvotes and a reply from u/Kid_Crayola saying, "Nothing surprises me when it comes to GTAO trolls lol." The GTA Online community is full of trolls, and it's not a rare event for a player to kill someone who is minding their business in the game.

Another user who goes by the name u/rynodigital posted, "Miss having some fun BMX sessions, wish there was a bit more depth to it besides jump + spin, but I’ll take what I can get with GTA at this point." stating that he used to love doing BMX stunts in the game but stopped as there weren't many stunt options besides jumping and spinning.

A Redditor by the name u/fonzi305 commented, "Damn, are you Mat Hoffman?" as a compliment to the uploader, asking him if he was the famous BMX legend Matt Hoffman, encouraging the uploader to keep making such videos.

It's always fun to see such content uploaded by the community, as it shows exactly how diverse the player base of GTA Online is.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod