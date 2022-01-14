Pokimane Twitch ban fuels the 'simps' controversy as thousands 'celebrate' her ban

Popular streamer Pokimane recently had the internet hooked after receiving her first ever Twitch ban since she started streaming on the purple platform in 2013. She received a two-day suspension for flouting DMCA rules by watching the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender on her livestream. However, she took her Twitch ban like a champ, saying that she was completely aware that the ban was well-deserved.

The internet, however, took the opportunity to show its misogynistic side with respect to Pokimane's Twitch ban. Thousands of people took to Twitter to 'celebrate' the RTS co-founder's Twitch ban, stating that it was a "day of celebration."

Scott “Parody” Wozniak @NotTheWoz_ POKIMANE HAS BEEN BANNED FROM TWITCH



A DAY OF CELEBRATION POKIMANE HAS BEEN BANNED FROM TWITCHA DAY OF CELEBRATION

Naturally, Pokimane's fans and fellow streamers did not take kindly to such behavior and took to their respective Twitter accounts to call out the misogyny.

Pokimane subjected to immense misogyny after her Twitch ban

Pokimane is not the only streamer to have recently received a DMCA strike. Her fellow OfflineTV star, Disguised Toast, was also on the receiving end of a DMCA strike for streaming copyrighted shows on his livestream. However, the response from the internet has been quite different for both streamers and it truly reeks of misogyny.

However, on the other end of the spectrum, Anys' fans have defended her against this uncalled-for behavior, calling out the misogyny that shows clearly in these "celebrations."

RaptorMH @RaptorMHLive It is a fucking shame that people have to constantly remind others that mysoginistic behavior is not, and is never ok. Especially in the gaming industry.



Pokimane does not deserve to be harassed over a Twitch ban that she said herself, was fair. It is a fucking shame that people have to constantly remind others that mysoginistic behavior is not, and is never ok. Especially in the gaming industry.Pokimane does not deserve to be harassed over a Twitch ban that she said herself, was fair.

Dead @Dead_Personal @Curlister @pokimanelol

I saw people celebrating her ban and calling her every name under the sun in the comments.

Not jokes. Not funny. @39daph Most of the messages I've seen bashing or harassing pokimane just for daring to be a women gamer/streamer are absolutely not jokes and are harassment or degrading.I saw people celebrating her ban and calling her every name under the sun in the comments.Not jokes. Not funny. @Curlister @pokimanelol @39daph Most of the messages I've seen bashing or harassing pokimane just for daring to be a women gamer/streamer are absolutely not jokes and are harassment or degrading.I saw people celebrating her ban and calling her every name under the sun in the comments.Not jokes. Not funny.

The incident blew out of proportion after a recently verified Twitch partner, JiDionPremium received a fourteen-day suspension for hate-raiding Poki's chat after she returned from her Twitch ban. Her fellow streamers, Mizkif, Disguised Toast, and many others spoke out against this on Twitter.

Mizkif @REALMizkif Sad how Pokimane still has to deal with misogyny and harassment in 2022.



And It's even more sad how I have to say this publicly because people are afraid to stand up and say she's being treated poorly because they'll be called a "simp" Sad how Pokimane still has to deal with misogyny and harassment in 2022. And It's even more sad how I have to say this publicly because people are afraid to stand up and say she's being treated poorly because they'll be called a "simp"

rae☀️ @Valkyrae



nothing but love & respect for poki + everybody speaking out against it unfortunate how a creator who’s content involves harassment/hatred ultimately gives them the attention/exposure they want at the expense of others. misogyny in this industry is not new & obviously not ok.nothing but love & respect for poki + everybody speaking out against it unfortunate how a creator who’s content involves harassment/hatred ultimately gives them the attention/exposure they want at the expense of others. misogyny in this industry is not new & obviously not ok.nothing but love & respect for poki + everybody speaking out against it♥️

Toast @DisguisedToast I get striked for DMCA



“what an idiot”



Poki gets striked for DMCA



“STUPID LEECH BITCH LAZY NO CONTENT TRASH MORON CAN’T MAKE ANT CONTENT WEARS MAKEUP FAT UGLY-“



you can shit on me for watching anime, but some people are using this as a reason to be sexist and hateful to her I get striked for DMCA“what an idiot”Poki gets striked for DMCA“STUPID LEECH BITCH LAZY NO CONTENT TRASH MORON CAN’T MAKE ANT CONTENT WEARS MAKEUP FAT UGLY-“you can shit on me for watching anime, but some people are using this as a reason to be sexist and hateful to her

Most streamers seem to believe that the misogyny within the industry is so deep-rooted that it is very important to speak out against it whenever possible. Furthermore, they added that it was saddening to see how most people were not speaking out against this blatant sexism simply because they would be labeled "simps" for supporting Pokimane.

There is no denying that even in 2022, the misogyny and sexism surrounding female gamers and creators is very evident in the esports industry. However, as streamers have mentioned time and again, the only way the community can get rid of this issue is if people are vocal about calling out every incident of misogyny and sexism they see online.

