Pokimane Twitch ban fuels the 'simps' controversy as thousands 'celebrate' her ban

Popular streamer Pokimane recently had the internet hooked after receiving her first ever Twitch ban since she started streaming on the purple platform in 2013. She received a two-day suspension for flouting DMCA rules by watching the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender on her livestream. However, she took her Twitch ban like a champ, saying that she was completely aware that the ban was well-deserved.
The internet, however, took the opportunity to show its misogynistic side with respect to Pokimane's Twitch ban. Thousands of people took to Twitter to 'celebrate' the RTS co-founder's Twitch ban, stating that it was a "day of celebration."
Naturally, Pokimane's fans and fellow streamers did not take kindly to such behavior and took to their respective Twitter accounts to call out the misogyny.
Pokimane subjected to immense misogyny after her Twitch ban
Pokimane is not the only streamer to have recently received a DMCA strike. Her fellow OfflineTV star, Disguised Toast, was also on the receiving end of a DMCA strike for streaming copyrighted shows on his livestream. However, the response from the internet has been quite different for both streamers and it truly reeks of misogyny.
However, on the other end of the spectrum, Anys' fans have defended her against this uncalled-for behavior, calling out the misogyny that shows clearly in these "celebrations."
The incident blew out of proportion after a recently verified Twitch partner, JiDionPremium received a fourteen-day suspension for hate-raiding Poki's chat after she returned from her Twitch ban. Her fellow streamers, Mizkif, Disguised Toast, and many others spoke out against this on Twitter.
Most streamers seem to believe that the misogyny within the industry is so deep-rooted that it is very important to speak out against it whenever possible. Furthermore, they added that it was saddening to see how most people were not speaking out against this blatant sexism simply because they would be labeled "simps" for supporting Pokimane.
There is no denying that even in 2022, the misogyny and sexism surrounding female gamers and creators is very evident in the esports industry. However, as streamers have mentioned time and again, the only way the community can get rid of this issue is if people are vocal about calling out every incident of misogyny and sexism they see online.