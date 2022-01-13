Mizkif shares take on Pokimane receiving misogynistic comments following Disguised Toast's ban

One True King (OTK) founder Mizkif shared his two cents on the misogynistic comments that Imane "Pokimane" Anys received following Disguised Toast's ban from Twitch.

Mizkif @REALMizkif Sad how Pokimane still has to deal with misogyny and harassment in 2022.



And It's even more sad how I have to say this publicly because people are afraid to stand up and say she's being treated poorly because they'll be called a "simp" Sad how Pokimane still has to deal with misogyny and harassment in 2022. And It's even more sad how I have to say this publicly because people are afraid to stand up and say she's being treated poorly because they'll be called a "simp"

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @REALMizkif Finally we can agree on something @REALMizkif Finally we can agree on something

Pokimane was the focus of a barrage of misogynistic and sexist insults after Toast alluded to a month-long suspension rather than his actual two-day suspension. This caused a segment of the community to throw shade at the Moroccan-Canadian streamer, implying how she was only banned for 48 hours because she's a woman.

However, Mizkif has joined an elite list of streamers who shared their dismay with the sexist comments that were hurled at her.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella unlikable @pokimanelol When all I do is stand up for this shit so then men comment about how I’munlikable @pokimanelol When all I do is stand up for this shit so then men comment about how I’m ✨unlikable✨

🔪susu @Susu_jpg @pokimanelol People get furious when women stand up for themselves or when others stand up on our behalf. A lot of streamers are scared to face that kind of negativity and rather be quiet. Sucks that female CC need to always accept that this treatment will happen to us. @pokimanelol People get furious when women stand up for themselves or when others stand up on our behalf. A lot of streamers are scared to face that kind of negativity and rather be quiet. Sucks that female CC need to always accept that this treatment will happen to us.

He stated how it's "sad" that more people aren't taking a stand for her just because they might be dubbed "simps."

QTCindrella threw her weight behind Mizkif and stated how she could "agree" on something with him. The two streamers haven't failed to take jibes at each other since Mizkif's break-up with Maya Higa in 2021.

Others, including susu_jpg, Yvonne Ng and LilyPichu also joined Mizkif and QT in taking a stand for Pokimane during this tumultuous time.

Disguised Toast apologizes to Pokimane in his return stream

Toast addressed the community about the length of his Twitch ban and also apologized to Pokimane during one of his recent streams.

The Canadian streamer acknowledged the backlash may have been produced unwittingly by his equivocal language while addressing the length of his ban on Twitter:

"Like, when I said - well, I didn't say it. When I said 'see you guys in a month' and people thought the ban length was a month long and, lets be honest, there's a good reason why they thought that, they said stuff like, 'Well, it's because (Pokimane) has b***s and Toast doesn't, and women suck d**ks' and it's like- it was a- it become, like, a reason to be misogynistic and sexist. For no reason."

He then brought up a crucial side to the story. Mizkif, too, was watching Avatar: The Last Airbender around the same time as Pokimane. However, Mizkif is yet to receive a DMCA strike for it.

Toast @DisguisedToast welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month

Zed @zed_cull @DisguisedToast Yeah... unlike pokimane you knew it was 100% against the rules, so deserves longer ban @DisguisedToast Yeah... unlike pokimane you knew it was 100% against the rules, so deserves longer ban

Kaieru @KaieruTV @zed_cull @DisguisedToast Poki knew it was against the rules too. She gets two days and he gets a month @zed_cull @DisguisedToast Poki knew it was against the rules too. She gets two days and he gets a month

ashley @amazingashleyp @DisguisedToast I don’t get how you’re able to get away with it for weeks then you just get slapped with a month ban? poki only got 2 days and Viacom is known to be ruthless @DisguisedToast I don’t get how you’re able to get away with it for weeks then you just get slapped with a month ban? poki only got 2 days and Viacom is known to be ruthless

Elemental Wtf @IbadAzim @DisguisedToast Lmao why did poki only get a 2 day ban when u got a month ban @DisguisedToast Lmao why did poki only get a 2 day ban when u got a month ban

Kyle Davis @TheDaringPastry

Poki was a slap on the wrist at 48 hrs

Toast is 1 month to send a message

Next could be multiple months

People better stop trying to push the system. @DisguisedToast With how much you got away with streaming before punished, be glad it's just a month for real.Poki was a slap on the wrist at 48 hrsToast is 1 month to send a messageNext could be multiple monthsPeople better stop trying to push the system. @DisguisedToast With how much you got away with streaming before punished, be glad it's just a month for real. Poki was a slap on the wrist at 48 hrsToast is 1 month to send a messageNext could be multiple monthsPeople better stop trying to push the system.

Toast pointed out what he saw as the hypocrisy in the matter, stating how nobody uttered a word when Mizkif didn't receive a DMCA strike for his actions.

The past couple of weeks have been extremely turbulent for the aforementioned streamers, which has more or less caused a massive dent to the TV show meta.

Mizkif has already denounced the trend, but it remains to be seen whethers others follow suit.

