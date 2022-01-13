Mizkif shares take on Pokimane receiving misogynistic comments following Disguised Toast's ban

One True King (OTK) founder Mizkif shared his two cents on the misogynistic comments that Imane "Pokimane" Anys received following Disguised Toast's ban from Twitch.
Pokimane was the focus of a barrage of misogynistic and sexist insults after Toast alluded to a month-long suspension rather than his actual two-day suspension. This caused a segment of the community to throw shade at the Moroccan-Canadian streamer, implying how she was only banned for 48 hours because she's a woman.
However, Mizkif has joined an elite list of streamers who shared their dismay with the sexist comments that were hurled at her.
He stated how it's "sad" that more people aren't taking a stand for her just because they might be dubbed "simps."
QTCindrella threw her weight behind Mizkif and stated how she could "agree" on something with him. The two streamers haven't failed to take jibes at each other since Mizkif's break-up with Maya Higa in 2021.
Others, including susu_jpg, Yvonne Ng and LilyPichu also joined Mizkif and QT in taking a stand for Pokimane during this tumultuous time.
Disguised Toast apologizes to Pokimane in his return stream
Toast addressed the community about the length of his Twitch ban and also apologized to Pokimane during one of his recent streams.
The Canadian streamer acknowledged the backlash may have been produced unwittingly by his equivocal language while addressing the length of his ban on Twitter:
"Like, when I said - well, I didn't say it. When I said 'see you guys in a month' and people thought the ban length was a month long and, lets be honest, there's a good reason why they thought that, they said stuff like, 'Well, it's because (Pokimane) has b***s and Toast doesn't, and women suck d**ks' and it's like- it was a- it become, like, a reason to be misogynistic and sexist. For no reason."
He then brought up a crucial side to the story. Mizkif, too, was watching Avatar: The Last Airbender around the same time as Pokimane. However, Mizkif is yet to receive a DMCA strike for it.
Toast pointed out what he saw as the hypocrisy in the matter, stating how nobody uttered a word when Mizkif didn't receive a DMCA strike for his actions.
The past couple of weeks have been extremely turbulent for the aforementioned streamers, which has more or less caused a massive dent to the TV show meta.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Mizkif has already denounced the trend, but it remains to be seen whethers others follow suit.