"Really sorry": Disguised Toast talks about Pokimane receiving misogynistic comments after his own ban

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang recently held a comeback livestream following the end of his ban on Twitch, where he apologized to Imane "Pokimane" Anys among other things.

The streamer spoke on how him alluding to a month-long ban period as opposed to his actual two-day ban inadvertently caused Pokimane to be the target of a slew of misogynistic and sexist comments, which he shared his dislike for.

Disguised Toast was recently banned from Twitch after being hit with a DMCA strike, resulting in this whole conversation.

"I'm really sorry to (Poki), actually. I mean- not for her being banned or DMCA-striked.."

Disguised Toast compares reactions to Pokimane's ban vs. Mizkif's 'lack of ban'

During a recent stream where he spoke in detail about his recent DMCA ban, Disguised Toast also felt the need to quickly address an issue he spotted over the past few days.

Sending out a general apology to his friend and fellow OfflineTV member, Disguised Toast stated the following:

"And I'm... I'm really sorry to (Poki), actually. I mean- not for her being banned or DMCA-striked, because that was a risk everyone took, but more just.. a lot of people used this as reason to kind of sh** on her beyond DMCA."

Wang then addressed the part of her backlash that may have inadvertently been caused by his ambiguous language while mentioning the length of his ban:

"Like, when I said- well, I didn't say it. When I said 'see you guys in a month' and people thought the ban length was a month long and, lets be honest, there's a good reason why they thought that, they said stuff like, 'Well, it's because (Pokimane) has b***s and Toast doesn't, and women suck d**ks' and it's like- it was a- it become, like, a reason to be misogynistic and sexist. For no reason."

Wang then brought up a crucial argument that he felt was comparable to the reactions to his suspension and hers:

"But when (Pokimane) got banned and Mizkif didn't, none of these people were saying sh**."

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, a good friend of Pokimane, had also watched Avatar: The Last Airbender on his own stream. However, he has yet to receive a DMCA takedown for the same, unlike Pokimane who was handed a 48-hour suspension.

Users on LivestreamFail felt that the misogynistic comments Pokimane received were undeserved, while also criticizing her and Wang for purposely breaking DMCA rules.

Pokimane comments on reactions to Disguised Toast's suspension vs. hers

Coincidentally, Pokimane also addressed the negativity she was receiving on her Twitch stream.

After Pokimane's suspension expired, she carried on with her usual stream activities, while Disguised Toast had advertised that he would be watching the last episode of Death Note.

During her latest stream, she addressed the difference in reactions to the same, saying,

"People are calling him a 'madlad' or they're so impressed by his 'boundary-pushing'... and moments like these- I can't tell if I'm only perceiving it from my perspective and, so, like... maybe it's a skewed perspective? Or if the difference in treatment is really reflective of the issues we have in this industry."

Later on, Pokimane was forced to end her stream early after followers and fans of Twitch streamer Jidionprime flooded her chat with messages and allegedly harassed her followers as well.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul