"Everyone is going their own way": LilyPichu reveals why OfflineTV members won't live together anymore

Lily "LilyPichu" Ki, a Twitch streamer, stunned viewers by revealing that OfflineTV members will be leaving their content house soon. Unfortunately, the popular group will no longer live together.

Two years after moving into a new content home in 2019, LilyPichu has disclosed that the OfflineTV organization is planning to abandon the creative space shortly.

AleXa @AleXa_ZB



So bummed I don’t have pics with everyone, but I have the memories 🥲



youtu.be/TckCK69ltg8 Had so much fun with the OfflineTV crew 😗✌🏻 Super chill and super fun people to be around~ Thanks for letting me join y’all!So bummed I don’t have pics with everyone, but I have the memories 🥲 Had so much fun with the OfflineTV crew 😗✌🏻 Super chill and super fun people to be around~ Thanks for letting me join y’all!So bummed I don’t have pics with everyone, but I have the memories 🥲youtu.be/TckCK69ltg8 https://t.co/3uRN6pxkVb

According to Lily, fellow streamers Scarra, Disguised Toast, Michael Reeves, and Yvonnie are all planning to move out and live separately by themselves.

LilyPichu reveals it's not a secret that OfflineTV members want to live separately

The aforementioned content house hosts some of the biggest streamers on the internet right now. The group has produced some fine moments since its inception, and while the community hopes for them to collaborate together, they won't be seen under the same roof soon.

Here's what she said:

“I can technically announce this now. I don’t think it’s a secret or anything. I don’t know if everyone wanted to announce it together. But we aren’t going to be in this house anymore and everyone is going their own way.”

However, LilyPichu announced that the streamers will still reside in the city of Los Angeles in an attempt to stay close to each other. She further added:

“We’ll all be in LA. We will be close to each other, it’s just we will be living in separate apartments. But there might be like a place where we do shoots and stuff like that. And yeah, we are all just gonna move out.”

Naturally, the voice actor seemed pretty emotional about the major shakeup in the OfflineTV group. LilyPichu stated how everyone in the group wanted to venture out and explore newer avenues.

She concluded:

“It’s sad. It is very bittersweet. But.. I think people just wanted to try new things. So, yeah. People just wanted to try new things. We’ve been living together for four years.”

This isn't the first time that members of OfflineTV have moved out of their house. Earlier this year, Imane "Pokimane" Anys moved out of the house to rent her own place. Disguised Toast, too, moved back to Canada for a brief period when he was on a streaming hiatus.

Sadly, this is the first time the entire OfflineTV group has moved out and decided to leave separately.

Interestingly, William "Scarra" Li admitted that the group wouldn't last longer during one of his 2021 streams. His sentiment was backed up by Disguised Toast, who revealed how difficult it is to live with a streamer, their partners, pets and so on.

LilyPichu claims that she would be relocated into her new flat by December 19 this year. When asked if she was going to live with her boyfriend Michael Reeves, she said before bursting out laughing:

Also Read Article Continues below

"That is none of your business!"

Edited by Atul S