"I wanted to work at Riot": Pokimane & OfflineTV members visit Arcane's premiere

Pokimane recently visited Riot Games Headquarters to attend the Arcane premiere as part of OfflineTV. In her recent vlog about the same, she revealed that about four or five years back, there was nothing she wanted more than to work at Riot.

"Not gonna lie, like 4-5 years ago, I basically wanted to work at Riot."

However, it seemed like she really enjoyed herself as a guest at the Riot Games-hosted Netflix premiere of Arcane, set in the League of Legends lore.

Pokimane had a blast at Arcane premiere with OfflineTV

On November 6, the 25-year-old attended the Arcane premiere at Riot Games Headquarters. It was a very special occasion for the gaming and streaming industry.

This is the first time that a leading OTT platform like Netflix is collaborating with the gaming industry to create a show based on a video game character. Arcane is set in the League of Legends universe, and naturally, Riot invited many big streaming groups to stream the show live from the premiere.

Pokimane attended the event as part of OfflineTV, her streaming group. The RTS CCO vlogged the entire event, showing her fans a sneak peek into the OTV members getting dressed for the occasion, along with some cute moments they shared at the premiere.

The streamer received many compliments for her outfit, which seemed to be a show-stealer, and she could not help but show it off, even on her Twitter.

Pokimane also showed her fans around Riot Headquarters, revealing many iconic spots in the area. For instance, she displayed a particular wall full of framed drawings that fans had sent to Riot, hoping to receive 1 RP that they needed to unlock a particular skin.

Pokimane explains how people send in drawings in exchange for RP to Riot (Image via Pokimane on YouTube)

Overall, the Canadian had a memorable time at the Arcane premiere and shared her views after returning from the event. She mentioned how this was an important milestone for the gaming industry.

However, she did not miss the opportunity to plug OfflineTV. Pokimane suggested that Netflix could make their next series on a group of streamers who live together and stream together, consisting of people named "Poki, Lily, Toast, Scarra, Yvonne, Michael, and so many other friends".

