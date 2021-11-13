SypherPK debunks the possibility of creators like Pokimane, xQc, Ninja, and others returning to Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 is likely right around the corner, and the possibility has gotten creators like SypherPK extremely excited. Many former Fortnite pros have not made their return to the title in a while. However, with the new season resetting, many people expect their favorite streamers to make a return to the Battle Royale title.

In a recent video, SypherPK debunked the possibility of 30 former Fortnite streamers making their return to the title after the new chapter brings in a flurry of new content into the game.

The list includes the likes of Pokimane, TimTheTatman, DrLupo, and several others.

SypherPK categorizes streamers who might potentially return to Fortnite in Chapter 3

In his video, SypherPK came up with a few categories where he would place the 30 former Fortnite creators. The classes were as follows:

They're not coming back

They mayyybe play a game

They'll try for a few days

They'll give it a real chance

Full return

SypherPK's categories for 30 former Fortnite streamers (Image via SypherPK on YouTube)

The streamer analyzed the chances of these 30 creators coming back to Fortnite. While SypherPK is sure that creators like Ninja and Lachlan will make a full return to Fortnite, he is equally convinced that others like Summit1g and Jarvis will not return to the game at all. Most of the others belong to the gray area between these two categories.

SypherPK's list consisted of top-tier streamers like Pokimane, Ninja, Valkyrae, TimTheTatman, Summit1G, and xQc, to name a few. He categorized the streamers into various groups, with Lazarbeam, Nickmercs and Dakotaz falling under the category of "They'll give it a real chance." Other streamers like Pokimane, Fe4rless, and Cloakzy were labeled as streamers who would "try it for a few days." However, SypherPK is fairly sure that streamers like MrBeast have moved on from the title altogether and will not return to the game even to check out the features of the new chapter.

These are some of SypherPK's predictions for which streamers might make a potential return to Fortnite in Chapter 3. Fans can only see how true Sypher's predictions were after the season releases, possibly on December 10.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar