Top 5 streamers who quit Fortnite and never looked back

Fortnite has been quite successful so far as a brand, and there can be few doubts regarding this.

However, there has been rising discontent towards the state of competitive gameplay among the Fortnite community. It is not news that a lot of pros and content creators have walked away from this iconic Battle Royale title, and at times for good reason.

Although Epic Games has tried hard to keep the Fortnite fandom alive, gradually, a lot of streamers and influencers saw no point in playing the game anymore. This also includes Ninja, the Twitch superstar.

Time and again, pros and streamers have voiced their displeasure with the state of gameplay and the overall mentality of the Fortnite community. To be fair, the community has proven itself toxic and immature countless times. Following this, it is no wonder that a lot of big names on the circuit have pulled themselves out of the game.

Also read: The marketing genius of Epic Games: How Fortnite has managed to stay relevant for this long

5 major streamers who have made the exodus from Fortnite

Iconic Twitch streamer Turner "Tfue" Tenney once spoke about this on his stream. He tried to pinpoint the reason as to why a lot of pros and streamers had quit Fortnite. The list of streamers includes himself as well.

Tfue

One of the biggest personalities associated with Fortnite, Tfue quit the game completely by the end of last year. In the aforementioned stream, he went on to say that the ones who still play the game are "a bunch of people with zero personality and the game’s f**king dead.”

NICKMERCS

"Que pasa?"

NICKMERCS, like Tfue, was one of the most enthusiastic supporters of Fortnite. However, he gradually moved on to Call of Duty Warzone along with Timthetatman and others. He has had a successful run as a streamer ever since.

Jack "CourageJD" Dunlop

This one has got to be one of the most obvious names on the list. Courage had a rather successful run as a Fortnite streamer and was even invited to host the Fortnite World Cup in 2019. However, he too gradually left the game and moved on to Warzone, Among Us, and other games.

Myth

Ali 'Myth' Kabbani has got to be one of the most recognized Fortnite streamers. A major portion of his career involved streaming the game and developing content around it. However, the iconic streamer fell out of love with the game sometime last year, and has not been back since. Currently, he can be mostly seen streaming Valorant.

Cloakzy

A member of the FaZe Fortnite roster back in 2018, Cloakzy had soon built quite a major fanbase for himself. It was quite surprising when he quit playing Fortnite and dropped out of the roster. These days, he mostly streams Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Well, while many have been arguing about Fortnite's demise as a game, it seems that it will keep marching on as a brand. While many streamers have fallen out of the Fortnite circuit, many have stayed and many new ones have joined. The show must go on.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod