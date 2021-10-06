SypherPK, NickEh30, Clix, and other Fortnite streamers earnings leaked following massive alleged Twitch data breach

Twitch Fortnite streamers' earnings have apparently been leaked to the internet in what is being considered one of the largest data breaches in a while. The literal digital blood and guts of Twitch have been revealed online.

This includes everything from source code to various console/phone versions, references to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords, and the kitchen sink.

Suffice to say, many digital experts are advising users to change their passwords and secure their accounts just to be safe. It's unclear how the alleged Twitch data breach occurred, but the event shocked the internet.

While it's known that streamers do earn a lot from Twitch, the numbers are astronomical, to say the least. Among the list of names at the very top are CriticalRole, xQcOW, summit1g, Tfue, and NICKMERCS.

While they are giants in their own right, several Fortnite streamers' earnings have been revealed. While they are nowhere close to industry giants, they are among some of the highest-earning on the platform.

Highest paid Twitch Fortnite streamers according to apparent Twitch data leak

Tfue - $5,295,582.44

Starting with the highest-paid Fortnite streamer on the list, Turner Ellis Tenney, better known as TFue, made over $5M from Twitch. Although he rarely streams the game regularly anymore, the earnings are a testament to his popularity.

TimTheTatman - $3,290,133.32

Although Timothy John Betar, better known as TimTheTatman, is not part of Twitch after signing a deal with YouTube, he made an estimated $3M+ in earnings based on data provided by the apparent leaks.

Clix - $1,843,917.31

As controversial as he is skilled, Cody Conrod, better known as Clix, is one of Fortnite's highest-earning streamers on Twitch. Despite making some rather unsavory comments about the CCO of Epic Games, he's still around grinding away to secure Battle Royale victories. He earned $1.8M from September of 2019 till now.

SypherPK - $1,295,112.63

It's no surprise that Ali Hassan, better known as SypherPK, is among the top Twitch Fortnite streamers based on the data breach. He's been a constant source of information for fans worldwide when it comes to the game.

Bugha - 1,034,227.61

Since winning the Fortnite 2019 World Cup, Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, has been steadily climbing the ranks on social media. During Chapter 2 Season 7, his very own Icon Series skin was also introduced to the game.

NickEh30 - $1,027,976.4

Considered by many fans as one of the most wholesome content creators in the community, it's no surprise that Nick Amyoony, better known as NickEh30, is among the top Twitch Fortnite streamers.

Coming in at just over $1M, he has earned his place among the top earners.

Note: The data is based on earnings from September 2019 to now. Additionally, given that the information is based on an alleged leak, the figures mentioned in the article are subject to change.

