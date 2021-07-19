Bugha skin in Fortnite resembles the 2019 World Cup winner with his own Icon Series skin

The Bugha skin in Fortnite will soon be out. Fortnite's latest champion, Bugha, will get his very own skin in Fortnite after dominating the World Cup to take the title of lone victor. Epic Games will reward him with an Icon Series skin to join those such as Lebron James and Harry Kane.

After winning the Solo World Cup in 2019, Kyle Giersdorf will see the Bugha skin in Fortnite to commemorate his victory. Kyle won 3,000,000 USD for placing first in the Fortnite 2019 World Cup and is regarded as one of the world's best players of all time.

The Bugha skin in Fortnite hits the market tomorrow for fans to pick up

I HAVE MY OWN SKIN IN FORTNITE!



Dropping Tuesday, July 20 @ 8pm EST.



Make sure to use Code “Bugha”#epicpartner pic.twitter.com/SnSONCSW1E — Bugha (@bugha) July 19, 2021

Fortnite selects their Icon Series skins to resemble wildly successful members of sports, Esports and other worlds, where figures are regarded as the best of all time. Starting tomorrow at 8pm Eastern Standard Time, players can mimic the World Cup Winner with the Bugha skin in Fortnite.

The skin itself will come with its own Back Bling and harvesting tool, as well as Bugha's signature dance. Based on the above visuals, the Bugha skin in Fortnite will also come with different styles of customization to choose from.

Bugha impressively soared to first place in the 2019 World Cup Solos in Fortnite over the other 99 participants by scoring almost double the points of the second-place player. In a chaotic 6th match, Bugha picked up 5 kills to finish 5th in the game that padded his lead over everyone else.

Since Fortnite ceased the World Cup after 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bugha stands as the most recent victor, despite winning 2 years ago.

Fans are excited about the Bugha skin in Fortnite and are eager to grab his looks to mimic the world champion. Like many other Icon Series skins that Fortnite has released, this skin should be available for purchase in the bundle if players want more than just the base cosmetic.

Edited by Gautham Balaji