"Feelings are weird": Pokimane leaves Twitter confused after cryptic post

Imane “Pokimane” Anys recently posted a vague tweet that has left the overall internet community confused.

Pokimane is one of the most popular female content creators on the internet today. The streamer recently announced her talent management firm RTS with the aim of guiding streamers with respect to financial management.

Pokimane posted a cryptic tweet claiming that “feelings are weird.” A large part of the community reacted to the tweet and wanted the creator to explain.

pokimane @pokimanelol feelings r weird feelings r weird

Pokimane posts cryptic tweet related to “feelings”, the internet reacts

Pokimane’s loyal community was left perplexed by the latest tweet. The streamer posted the tweet in the early hours of November 14. Since then, the post has received almost 60k likes along with more than 2.2k retweets. Most of the community appeared concerned about Pokimane’s emotional status.

One fan “hoped” that the streamer was okay, leading to a response from the Twitch star. The creator claimed that the tweet was not one posted out of sadness and said that she was thinking about how much feelings and thoughts influence human behaviour.

Pokimane said that a person’s feelings often get out of control and influence their behaviour to a great extent. The community was concerned. However, the streamer said that she was doing well and had not posted the tweet due to any particular issue. One particular fan asked her about a particular Taylor Swift song.

pokimane @pokimanelol @yurah omg yes this was not a sad tweet LOL i’m just in bed thinkin … damn…. feelin shit is weird…. and often times beyond our control… but dictates so much of what we do… crazy….. @yurah omg yes this was not a sad tweet LOL i’m just in bed thinkin … damn…. feelin shit is weird…. and often times beyond our control… but dictates so much of what we do… crazy…..

The Twitch star had not only listened to the song before, but she also praised the music video and called it insane. The community seemed convinced that the streamer was going through something despite the streamer's claims that the tweet was not posted out of sadness. Others criticized the creator and claimed that she should get a lid on her feelings.

MonkeyR6 @MonkeyR6s @ooziier6 @pokimanelol Thanks for letting me use your lambo to take my mom to the hospital ! You truly are heaven sent! @ooziier6 @pokimanelol Thanks for letting me use your lambo to take my mom to the hospital ! You truly are heaven sent!

People joked about the situation and talked about their own “feelings” for the streamer. As the tweets suggest, the overall community seemed concerned about the creator's situation and wanted to assure her of their support. The streamer herself claimed that there was nothing wrong, and she was mulling over human behaviour and feelings.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar