Pokimane left perplexed after receiving a donation calling her "chubby"

Pokimane is one of the top streamers on Twitch and is also considered one of the most attractive streamers by fans and fellow streamers. However, on a recent stream, Pokimane received a $2 donation from someone in her chat, who donated the money just to point out that she looked somewhat "chubby."

The streamer tried to make light of the situation, but then questioned whether it said more about her or the donor that the latter sent her money simply to comment on her appearance.

Pokimane hits back at viewer who donates money to call her chubby

A streamer of Pokimane's stature is no stranger to negative comments and hate trolls. However, Imane 'Pokimane' Anys has mastered the art of responding to these comments with hard-hitting sarcasm. Naturally, when the streamer received a $2 donation just to hear that she looked chubby, she did not shy away from responding.

"Not to be mean you look kind of chubby."

pokimane @pokimanelol stop discrediting people’s achievements or interests because of their gender, race, sexuality, or anything the fuck else! :) stop discrediting people’s achievements or interests because of their gender, race, sexuality, or anything the fuck else! :)

The RTS co-founder immediately poked her cheeks, and then went on to question her choices.

"Damn, this is my life. Sitting here having people pay to call me chubby. I can’t tell if that’s a good thing. Does that say more about me or about you?"

Pokimane continued, saying that she has never paid money to someone just to give them unwarranted opinions.

"I’ve never paid to tell anybody anything. Are you just into that sort of thing? You can tell me, we keep secrets here. I won’t tell no one. I don’t kink-shame!"

Pokimane's fans, too, pointed out how bizarre the entire episode was. However, others believe that the viewer paid the money to get Pokimane's attention, and they were successful in doing so.

"First of all, Poki looking hella cute here! Second of all, imagine having to sit that and receive money calling you chubby which was probably sent by some morbidity obese sad friendless bum who has nothing to do but bring others down. So sad."

"It was 2 bucks, and they got what they wanted... never understand why people even feed the trolls.."

However, Pokimane handled the comment much better than other streamers may have. After all, this is not the first time she is dealing with trolls, and it's almost like she is a master at shutting down trolls and their unwarranted opinions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar