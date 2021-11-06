Pokimane hits back at people “discrediting” achievements based on one’s gender and race

Recently, Imane “Pokimane” Anys put up a Twitter post encouraging people to stop discrediting people’s achievements due to their gender, race, sexuality, and other characteristic features.

The online personality posted the tweet yesterday, i.e., November 5, claiming no specific context for the tweet. However, the Twitch star said she has recently seen people “gate-keeping specific hobbies, games, and even certain degrees”.

The streamer claimed that people tend to judge others on various features that have little to do with their achievements. While the message itself makes perfect sense, Pokimane may have posted the tweet in response to multiple recent events.

pokimane @pokimanelol stop discrediting people’s achievements or interests because of their gender, race, sexuality, or anything the fuck else! :) stop discrediting people’s achievements or interests because of their gender, race, sexuality, or anything the fuck else! :)

Pokimane’s cryptic posts encourage people to judge others only on the basis of achievements

Poki has claimed that there was no specific context for her tweet. The online sensation, looked upon as a feminist icon by a part of the community, seemed to suggest that women tend to be excluded from certain hobbies, games, and even degrees.

The 25-year-old mentioned science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) degrees and claimed that women are often told that the particular degree(s) is not suitable for them.

pokimane @pokimanelol @ElijahTinney nothing specific, i just see people gate-keep games, hobbies, even certain degrees (STEM mainly), and it’s infuriating 😪 @ElijahTinney nothing specific, i just see people gate-keep games, hobbies, even certain degrees (STEM mainly), and it’s infuriating 😪

As the tweets seemingly suggested, most of the community assumed that she was referring to the reduced opportunities available to women around the world. Others criticized Poki and claimed that she was speaking about something she had little idea about.

Josip Asanović @CroTeam17 @pokimanelol @ElijahTinney You are right Pokimane, nobody should discredit or bully anyone (an nobody should gate-keep anything, especially games and anime) because we as a gamers should welcome new gamers, not exclude them, regadless if it's a female gamer or a total newbie 👍✌️😇🤗☺️🥰 @pokimanelol @ElijahTinney You are right Pokimane, nobody should discredit or bully anyone (an nobody should gate-keep anything, especially games and anime) because we as a gamers should welcome new gamers, not exclude them, regadless if it's a female gamer or a total newbie 👍✌️😇🤗☺️🥰

Critical Kyle SPONSORED BY SPIRIT HALLOWEEN @winksahoy



So brave and courageous of you to step up against something that not every other single person with a brain would say!



Also, don’t don’t steal or lie or other bad things! @pokimanelol This is so deep!So brave and courageous of you to step up against something that not every other single person with a brain would say!Also, don’t don’t steal or lie or other bad things! @pokimanelol This is so deep!So brave and courageous of you to step up against something that not every other single person with a brain would say! Also, don’t don’t steal or lie or other bad things!

FawrFox @FawrFox @pokimanelol @ElijahTinney as an LGBTQ+ woman in stem that also plays games, can confirm 💔 @pokimanelol @ElijahTinney as an LGBTQ+ woman in stem that also plays games, can confirm 💔

jude @effecteyvee @pokimanelol @Rhymestyle why do neurotypicals always leave us out, or relegate us to "etc|anything else|other" in their statements? "*Insert bigotry* is bad ya'll, stop it!" is useless and so pick me energy it's embarrassing. @pokimanelol @Rhymestyle why do neurotypicals always leave us out, or relegate us to "etc|anything else|other" in their statements? "*Insert bigotry* is bad ya'll, stop it!" is useless and so pick me energy it's embarrassing.

Ecto 🚀✨🌸 @ecto1orean @ratiothen @pokimanelol if you can't read less than 240 characters, i'm left to assume you didn't make it far in school. Jared, 19. @ratiothen @pokimanelol if you can't read less than 240 characters, i'm left to assume you didn't make it far in school. Jared, 19.

bronzewillie @bronzewillie1 @JaQuzziJones @pokimanelol More like shes saying something that its obvious to people that has a brain function normally just for likes and retweet, she could literally write “cant understand broke people , just dont spend your money” and can hit 10k easily @JaQuzziJones @pokimanelol More like shes saying something that its obvious to people that has a brain function normally just for likes and retweet, she could literally write “cant understand broke people , just dont spend your money” and can hit 10k easily

The Among Us star has had a busy time recently. She is currently taking part in the Twitch Rivals event alongside a range of other popular creators.

Poki recently started her own talent management firm, “RTS”, claiming that she aims to stop creators from getting manipulated by their managers/agents.

Additionally, she spoke out in support of Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, recently under scrutiny due to the now-defunct RFLCT skincare brand.

The Moroccan-Canadian claimed that Valkyrae’s experience with RFLCT should be treated as an experience that teaches other creators the importance of proper research before associating with a brand.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While the tweet may have been in response to a range of incidents, Pokimane claimed that there was no specific reason. She simply wanted to relay her message to the community.

Edited by Ravi Iyer