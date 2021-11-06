Pokimane hits back at people “discrediting” achievements based on one’s gender and race

Recently, Imane “Pokimane” Anys put up a Twitter post encouraging people to stop discrediting people’s achievements due to their gender, race, sexuality, and other characteristic features.
The online personality posted the tweet yesterday, i.e., November 5, claiming no specific context for the tweet. However, the Twitch star said she has recently seen people “gate-keeping specific hobbies, games, and even certain degrees”.
The streamer claimed that people tend to judge others on various features that have little to do with their achievements. While the message itself makes perfect sense, Pokimane may have posted the tweet in response to multiple recent events.
Pokimane’s cryptic posts encourage people to judge others only on the basis of achievements
Poki has claimed that there was no specific context for her tweet. The online sensation, looked upon as a feminist icon by a part of the community, seemed to suggest that women tend to be excluded from certain hobbies, games, and even degrees.
The 25-year-old mentioned science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) degrees and claimed that women are often told that the particular degree(s) is not suitable for them.
As the tweets seemingly suggested, most of the community assumed that she was referring to the reduced opportunities available to women around the world. Others criticized Poki and claimed that she was speaking about something she had little idea about.
The Among Us star has had a busy time recently. She is currently taking part in the Twitch Rivals event alongside a range of other popular creators.
Poki recently started her own talent management firm, “RTS”, claiming that she aims to stop creators from getting manipulated by their managers/agents.
Additionally, she spoke out in support of Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, recently under scrutiny due to the now-defunct RFLCT skincare brand.
The Moroccan-Canadian claimed that Valkyrae’s experience with RFLCT should be treated as an experience that teaches other creators the importance of proper research before associating with a brand.
While the tweet may have been in response to a range of incidents, Pokimane claimed that there was no specific reason. She simply wanted to relay her message to the community.