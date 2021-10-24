Pokimane, Sykkuno, Leslie, and others react as Valkyrae continues to face backlash over skin care products

Valkyrae has been facing severe criticism lately due to her recent line of skincare, RFLCT. The brand's USP claims to protect skin from the harmful effects of blue light. However, scientific studies have shown that the "harmful effects" are negligible. This has warranted severe backlash from the Twitter community, and the 29-year-old streamer has been labeled a scammer.

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens! After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens! rflct.com After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin 🎉

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens!rflct.com https://t.co/NdjEJzVVcT i dont know what’s worse, valkyrae promoting a scam product to her audience of impressionable and gullible 12 year olds, or all the other streamers in the replies yasss kweening her for it twitter.com/Valkyrae/statu… i dont know what’s worse, valkyrae promoting a scam product to her audience of impressionable and gullible 12 year olds, or all the other streamers in the replies yasss kweening her for it twitter.com/Valkyrae/statu…

Popular streamers like Pokimane, Sykkuno, Leslie, and many others have reacted to the sticky situation that Valkyrae is in right now. While they are all supportive of her, they cannot ignore the obvious research concerns that people have.

Streamers react to Valkyrae's RFLCT controversy

Many popular streamers gave their two cents about the entire RFLCT controversy. Streamers like Leslie "Fuslie" Ann Fu and Sykkuno showed their support towards the streamer, constantly checking up on her to see if she was doing okay.

leslie @fuslie @Valkyrae Rae ❤️❤️ I KNOW YOU and I know you are so kind-hearted and well-intentioned. I’m so sorry for the hate you’ve gotten :(( you’re gonna bounce back from this I promise!! *HUGS YOU THROUGH THE SCREEN* @Valkyrae Rae ❤️❤️ I KNOW YOU and I know you are so kind-hearted and well-intentioned. I’m so sorry for the hate you’ve gotten :(( you’re gonna bounce back from this I promise!! *HUGS YOU THROUGH THE SCREEN*

Spookney 👻🔮 @Sydeon @Valkyrae Your intention is and always has been to do your best and we all know for a fact you love your community and would never do anything malicious!! Love you, Rae! It’ll get sorted 🥰 @Valkyrae Your intention is and always has been to do your best and we all know for a fact you love your community and would never do anything malicious!! Love you, Rae! It’ll get sorted 🥰

Lauren @MsTeamKK @Valkyrae I hate to be the one to say this but I don’t think I’m alone in feeling like you were taken advantage of. They used your aspiration and good nature to push their product. I hope I end up being wrong. 💕 @Valkyrae I hate to be the one to say this but I don’t think I’m alone in feeling like you were taken advantage of. They used your aspiration and good nature to push their product. I hope I end up being wrong. 💕

While many showered Rae with love and support, Pokimane brought up that this incident could be seen as a learning opportunity for many streamers to understand the importance of doing proper research about what they are promoting. Catering to a young and impressionable audience, it is their responsibility to ensure the authenticity of whatever they are promoting.

Valkyrae recently broke her silence regarding the issue, but she seems to have done more damage than repair. She spoke about how she was unaware that the website would not feature any of the scientific research that was done to back the claims that RFLCT is making. However, she also went ahead and dragged her friends into the issue, claiming that it was "interesting" to see when they reached out to her regarding the issue.

Mizkif came through and convinced her to stop the stream before she did any more damage. He told her to spend some time offline with any of her friends to get her mind off the situation.

xQc, however, was not so gentle with her. He reacted to her livestream, saying that it was not anybody else's responsibility to make sure that the claims made by RFLCT were backed by scientific evidence even on the website. Having signed the contract herself, it was Valkyrae's sole responsibility to make sure that everything was alright with the website, and she could not name-drop her friends for not supporting her.

Valkyrae later confirmed that her words were being misunderstood and she did not blame her friends for anything. All her close friends reached out to her regarding the controversy. However, given her current mental state, it would be best for her to refrain from commenting about the situation any further until she gains better clarity about the website.

