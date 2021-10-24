"Nobody's gonna do that" - xQc stands up for streamers not supporting Valkyrae during RFLCT controversy

Valkyrae has seemingly made things much worse for herself after breaking her silence regarding the RFLCT controversy. What was more surprising than her being completely clueless about the website was Valkyrae's reaction to how and when her "friends" reached out to her regarding the drama.

She stated that she found it interesting that nobody thought to tell her that research links for studies were missing from the website.

However, xQc slammed Valkyrae for making it seem like it was her friends' responsibility to let her know what was wrong with her product.

"If there’s a problem with the product and the fact-checking, that’s kind of like her job."

xQc believes other streamers are not to blame for the backlash about Valkyrae's RFLCT controversy

Valkyrae went live to speak about the RFLCT controversy and share her side of the story with her viewers. However, she may have only exacerbated the situation before Mizkif convinced her to end her stream. She threw her fellow streamers under the bus for when they reached out to her regarding the controversy, specifically name-dropping those who did.

She even lost her cool while speaking about Hasanabi's DM to her, where he simply pointed out people's hypocrisy. However, while most streamers are being very supportive and comforting towards Rae, xQc was spitting facts on his livestream.

He stated that other streamers were in no position of fault with respect to the RFLCT controversy. Fact-checking was part of Valkyrae's responsibility when she signed the contract with RFLCT, so she should not blame other streamers for not informing her of the website's shortcomings. He said:

"If you sign contracts and you take on a job or responsibility, it literally is the responsibility of your job."

xQc even went on to say that if people DM'ed her to point out that information was lacking from the website, it may have seemed like they were belittling her. Naturally, he does not blame people for not doing it. Furthermore, he explained that no streamer other than Valkyrae had any responsibility towards the authenticity of the claims made by RFLCT.

"I signed the papers. I signed the contract. I did it on my own. It’s my battle. I’m solo. I don’t assume that the whole squad is on my side and now we’re fighting together. It’s just not how it works."

Valkyrae later went on to reveal that she was not blaming her friends in any manner whatsoever, even though her tone may have been accusatory. She revealed that all of her close friends reached out to her and showed immense love and support.

