"I don’t want to be involved": Valkyrae opens up on the RFLCT blue light controversy

100 Thieves co-owner Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter finally went live on October 23 to address the controversy surrounding her RFLCT skincare products that allegedly provide blue light pollution.

Many in the community labeled her products as a scam for providing a solution to a problem that doesn't exist. Valkyrae has now given her take on the entire situation.

Valkyrae distances herself from the RFLCT drama

Here's how she started her YouTube stream, which had been removed from the red platform at the time of writing.

"It was before I announced my YouTube switch. I’ve been on YouTube for over a year and a half now, through UTA, which is the talent agency my manager works for. [Beauty industry reps] found me and they had a meeting with me and they said they really liked my brand, and they brought a bunch of products and samples. They asked me if there was something I was interested in, to make."

In her statement, Valkyrae was initially skeptical of the venture. However, she was shown tests and their results, which subdued her apprehension.

RFLCT claims to fight blue light pollution (Image via RFLCT website)

Naturally, she was ecstatic to be a part of a project which had never been discussed before. She revealed how she thought her products were going to help people.

Valkyrae further added:

"They would send me samples of products. I tested the smell, the formula, the color of the packaging. For example, the lip balm, I asked for it to be unisex, that’s why it’s matte. That was my involvement, I am not a chemist, I’ve never been to the lab in person, I’ve just seen the research."

The company couldn't publicize their studies

Valkyrae stated how she was under the assumption that the studies would be added to the website on the day of the official launch of the products.

She iterated how the studies couldn't be made public because it would be easier for companies to copy the formula.

Valkyrae said:

"It’s very hard to be a part of something where they can’t show what they’ve done. They can’t show it because the specific research can be stolen by other companies. The individual research being researched with how it works with blue light, I saw that."

She added how it was brutal for her to receive all the hate just because she was the face of the venture.

Valkyrae spoke about her contract at RFLCT

The American streamer revealed she doesn't want to be associated with the brand anymore.

“I am in a bound contract. I do believe in the product but I do also wish to not be involved because the research can’t be public. That’s the hard part. And that’s the honest truth… I don’t know if I really want to continue. But I don’t know if I really have a choice.”

She also refuted comments suggesting Valkyrae took this venture up for money. She reiterated that money wasn't a motivating factor as she could retire at any time.

Valkyrae revealed she wanted to be a part of something revolutionary, which went wrong.

As for why she took 100 Thieves out of her Twitter bio:

“I took out 100 Thieves from my bio because they have nothing to do with it. I don’t want them to get dragged into it, they’re not involved at all.”

The RFLCT controversy is far from over. Instead, it's taking a new turn every passing hour. From the looks of it, Valkyrae is still a part of 100 Thieves and RFLCT (considering she revealed details about her contract).

Valkyrae is still a part of 100 Thieves (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is an actively developing story. We will keep readers updated with the latest as they become breaking news.

