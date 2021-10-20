×
Valkyrae co-creates RFLCT: An innovative skincare collection for streamers and YouTubers

RFLCT by Valkyrae (Image via Rae/Twitter)
shwetangparthsarthy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 20, 2021 01:40 AM IST
News

The Queen of YouTube, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, has shattered the glass ceiling multiple times in the last few months. And now, Valkyrae has announced that she is the co-founder of RFLCT, a range of skincare products specifically designed for those who spend a lot of time in front of the screen.

According to Rae, she has spent about two years in the development of these skincare products. After proper studies, research, and development, she has managed to come up with a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.

After 2 years, it's here!I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin 🎉
It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens!rflct.com https://t.co/NdjEJzVVcT

From the gaming industry to streaming and content creation to lifestyle, there is no field where Rae hasn't left a mark. So when the 100 Thieves co-owner announced that she had co-created a line of skincare collection, it came as a pleasant surprise.

Valkyrae co-creates skincare collection, feels RFLCT is a brand for everyone

Being a streamer and a content creator herself, Rae spends a lot of time sitting in front of harmful blue light. She wanted to create something to help protect her from these harmful rays, and realized that there are many people who face the same problems.

In the ongoing digital age, almost everyone spends hours in front of a screen. All these screens emit harmful blue light, and her skincare brand RFLCT is a one-stop solution to this problem.

The streamer said:

"RFLCT is about more than beauty and how you look, it's all about your health. Blue light protection is something we can all benefit from."

The range of products offered by Rae's brand includes the following products:

  1. Aura Reset Facial Gel Cleanser ($18)
  2. Screen Shield Defense Face Moisturizer ($24)
  3. Eye Revive Gel Treatment ($20)
  4. Reserruction Eye Mask ($24)
  5. Lip Guard Moisture Balm ($12)

The website also offers a $20 combo-pack that includes the Gel Cleanser, Face Moisturizer, and the Eye Revive Gel. As of now, RFLCT is only shipping in the US. However, the makers have plans to expand once the brand sees some success.

October 19th, 9am PST
The two-year Project
👀🎉 https://t.co/IjMziQE6SC

Fans react positively to Valkyrae's RFLCT

In the extreme short while that RFLCT has been around, the brand has already seen significantly positive reviews. Even in her announcement tweet, Rae saw several enthusiastic replies.

I forgot to use #RFLCT on the original post but use that for questions/posts so i can lurk! :'DTHE FEEDBACK HAS BEEN INSANE ALREADY. I HAVE BEEN CRYING. THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE AND SUPPORT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin RFLECT !!
@Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin 💳💥💳 💥 💳 💥 💳 💥 💳 💥 💳
@Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin Holy shit this is not valkyrae. This is Rachell Hofstetter djwkjdjsjwjwje SO PROUD OF U MISS, MADAM, CO-FOUNDER 👏🏽😭
@Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin I WILL BE GETTING 5 OF EVERYTHING
@Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin LET'S GOOOOOO 🤞💪💪 IM SO PROUD OF YOU RAE (valkyrae to her fans)
@Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin I’m so incredibly excited to try it out and I’m so proud of you :’) YOU DID THAT RAE!!! https://t.co/pRWETV9wUa
@Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin omg RAEEEEEEE!!!! I can’t wait to try it!!! so proud of you and all your amazing endeavors💓
@Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin AHHHHH i’m so excited to try this

The road to success for Valkyrae in the lifestyle field has just begun. She has already successfully launched her own line of merchandise, and RFLCT is next in line.

