xQc, Gaules and Valkyrae among most-watched Twitch streamers of Q3 2021

According to Stream Hatchet’s live streaming report for the third quarter of 2021, creators Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Alexandre “Gaules” Borba are two of the most-watched streamers on the internet.

Stream Hatchet recently released an elaborate live streaming report for the third quarter of 2021. xQc has once again emerged as the most-watched streamer on the internet in recent months, while Raúl “AuronPlay” Genes registered a social reach of 50.4 million.

On the other hand, the list for the top female streamers is dominated by YouTubers, with Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and virtual YouTuber Usada Pekora featuring among the top five most-watched female streamers of 2021. Valkyrae also boasts the highest social reach among female creators, marking the end of an overtly successful third quarter for the YouTube star.

Valkyrae has the highest social reach among female streamers while xQc dominates Twitch during Q3 2021

The most notable feature from the report is that none of the top 10 content creators with respect to viewership are female, with xQc, Gaules and Victor “Loud Coringa” Augusto forming the top-3 creators. xQc had registered an overall viewership of 90 million hours in quarter 2 of 2021. During the third quarter of the year, the streamer was live for 167 fewer hours than the previous quarter and was watched for 41 million hours.

Top 10 total views (Image via Stream Hatchet)

Despite the less frequent streams, xQc was watched for 13 million more hours than Gaules, who was followed by the likes of AuronPlay and Loud Coringa at 33 million hours each.

Female streamer watch times (Image via Stream Hatchet)

On the other hand, xQc featured at the 5th position with respect to social reach, with AuronPlay boasting an overall reach of 50.4 million. Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos featured second in the list with an overall social reach of 26.5 million.

Social reach (Image via Stream Hatchet)

Furthermore, as far as overall viewership among female creators is concerned, Valkyrae is the only non-Vtuber among the top 5. Valkyrae's overall statistics on YouTube Gaming pale in comparison to xQc’s numbers, as she was only watched for 5.8 million hours during the third quarter of 2021.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Valkyrae had 20,000 orders in the first 24 hours of her merch drop, with an average order value of $80… that’s $1,600,000 gross revenue in just a day Estimated number by @H4XGG based on analysis of the data from consumer spending on influencer merch Valkyrae had 20,000 orders in the first 24 hours of her merch drop, with an average order value of $80… that’s $1,600,000 gross revenue in just a day Estimated number by @H4XGG based on analysis of the data from consumer spending on influencer merch https://t.co/NABovkDGxx

However, when it comes to overall social reach, Valkyrae is the most popular female creator with a reach of 9.9 million. Other highlights from the report include the fact that GTA V has emerged as the most popular streaming category on the internet in Q3 2021.

Most popular game categories (Image via Stream Hatchet)

The “Just chatting” category with over 708 million viewing hours leads the list, with GTA V, League of Legends, Garena Free Fire and Minecraft forming the rest of the top 5.

After Twitch's leaked website and source code, eagle-eyed fans can match up the data with this report and corroborate many aspects of the leak while dispelling rumors.

