xQc's girlfriend Adept has a hilarious reaction after he calls Pokimane the most attractive streamer

During a recent live stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel called Imane “Pokimane” Anys the most “attractive streamer” on the internet.

Sam “Adeptthebest” and xQc have been roommates for years, and they confirmed in February 2021 that they have been dating for quite a while. The couple appeared on fellow streamer Ludwig Ahrgren’s version of the “Newlyweds” game show.

Ludwig had invited multiple “streamer-couples” and also participated with his own partner Blaire “QTCinderella.” xQc was asked who he thought was the most attractive streamer, excluding him and his girlfriend.

Adept was surprised to hear xQc’s response, and said that she thought he would say it’s Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon. xQc himself had a hilarious response when he saw who Adept had chosen.

xQc says Pokimane is the most attractive streamer, gets hilarious reaction from Adept

As can be seen in the clip posted below, xQc was asked who he thought was the most attractive streamer around. He was thoroughly reluctant to answer, and was told he cannot take his or his partner’s name. xQc appeared to stall for some time, and asked whether he can only name a “girl.”

Adept told him to respond with whoever he wanted, and wrote down what she thought her boyfriend’s answer was going to be. Seeing his friend/fellow Twitch streamer in trouble, Ludwig burst into laughter, as Adept suggested she knew “who xQc will name.” However, her boyfriend’s answer surprised her:

“Aah, dude! Pokimane!”

Almost immediately, the entire group burst into laughter, while Adept was caught off-guard:

“I thought you would say Alinity, but I still didn’t pick that!”

Adept revealed that she had picked Spanish streamer/YouTuber Rubén “Rubius” Doblas Gundersen instead. xQc shook his head and cursed out of disbelief, while Ludwig accused Adept of “trolling” her boyfriend.

Regardless, xQc effectively revealed that he thinks Pokimane is the “most attractive” content creator around. The streamer also suggested that he would have taken his girlfriend’s name if he was allowed to. Adept in turn ended up revealing that she thought xQc would say Rubius is the most “attractive streamer around.” Needless to say, her guess was hilariously inaccurate.