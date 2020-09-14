Twitch streamer Adept hits her head while trying to sneak behind xQc and the internet loves it

Adept is a popular Twitch streamer who has 227K followers on the platform. She can be found streaming games such as Among Us and Apex Legends and is also known for her interactive streams with fans under Twitch's 'Just Chatting' feature.

She is also known to be the roommate of one of Twitch's top streamers, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, and can often be spotted making an appearance during his streams. In fact their camaraderie is such that it has been rumoured for a long time that the two are dating:

I need the adept to my xqc — CRISTO (@Cristo1x) September 10, 2020

Recently, during one of xQc's streams, Adept appears to sneak up behind him and ends up banging her head against the door on the way out, which resulted in hilarious responses online.

Also Read: Twitch streamer Qc learns how to tie a tie minutes before the interview

Twitch ft. xQc and Adept

xQc is one of the most well-known Twitch streamers and is a former Overwatch pro player from Canada. He is known for his trademark rants and entertaining streams online, apart from being an extremely skilled gamer.

Advertisement

Adept has been his roommate for a long time now, and their relationship with one another has resulted in the internet 'shipping' them.

Happy birthday to rank1 roommate :) very old picture but nice pic.twitter.com/zthRmgTsb0 — xQc (@xQc) March 4, 2019

GOING THROUGH MY OLD STUFF. THOUGHT ID POST THIS ONE THAT I LIKE. OK THATS IT FOR THE WEEKLY TWEET pic.twitter.com/4QGt2TTesO — xQc (@xQc) August 24, 2020

In the Twitch clip above, we can spot Adept attempting to sneak her way past xQc, who is in the midst of a live stream.

She proceeds to startle him and on her way out hits her head against the door frame, which results in both of them breaking out into laughter. As xQc regains composure, he ensures that Adept is alright as several from the Reddit community commented on her antics.

Check out some of the hilarious comments online:

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

The dynamic that Adept and xQc share continues to be one of the most wholesome on Twitch as fans seem overjoyed to witness the both of them make a formidable pair together on Twitch.