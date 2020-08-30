Twitch streamer xQc learns how to tie a tie minutes before the interview, fails miserably 

Felix Lengyel, aka xQc is a popular French-Canadian Twitch streamer who currently has 3.3 million followers on Twitch.

He is best known for his career as a pro player in Overwatch, before making the transition to Twitch as a full-time streamer. He most recently streamed this summer's smash-hit, Fall Guys and is also known for his interactive streams with fans.

He was recently looking for a partner at the Twitch Rivals event:

LAST CALL FOR A FALL GUYS TWITCH PARTNER EXTREME TRYHARD AWARD-WINNING GENIUS GAMER FOR TWITCH RIVALS. U NEED TO BE A JUICER WARLORD. THIS TWEET WILL SELF-DESTRUCT ONCE TEAMMATE HAS BEEN FOUND — xQc (@xQc) August 28, 2020

During the course of one of his recent Twitch streams, xQc was informed just 5 minutes prior, that he would be giving a professional interview.

What followed was a hilarious attempt on his part to get ready, and also learn how to tie a tie for the very first time!

Also Read: Top 5 streamers to watch for Fall Guys

xQc learns how to tie a tie on Twitch

Advertisement

The video begins with xQc being informed about an upcoming interview just 5 minutes before it begins and what ensues is a mad scramble to get ready in time. After pulling on a formal shirt, xQc requests his roommate to help him tie a tie. Unfortunately, she reveals that she herself has no idea how to do so and then he is left with no other option but to watch a YouTube tutorial.

Hilarity soon ensues as xQc struggles to follow the instructions and keep pace with the tutorial.

As the time for his Twitch interview dawns, the end result of his attempts at tying a tie, look something like this:

Image Credits: Youtube

One may think that considering his appearance and failed attempts at tying a tie, xQc would be distracted, but on the contrary he proceeds to give a professional interview, where he shares his opinion on Fall Guys:

I like winning it and I get a lot of wins in this game and top of that, I like pushing people off the map..they just give me this joy that I don't get anywhere else and I'm addicted.

Apart from that, he also discusses the Twitch Rivals scoring systems and final strategies for the upcoming rounds:

We don't need to use strats, we always have our strats all lined up , the team is ready, we're out of this point deficit..we're gonna crush them under hoof and the Warlords will come out on top and you're gonna see us rank one in a couple of minutes here,

The best part of the interview? When the interviewer asks the million-dollar question: Which tie knot was xQc exactly aiming for?

To this, he hilariously explains:

So I really don't know how to do a tie and I look good with the shirt on it so I googled how to do a tie and the tutorial...I think I put my finger somewhere and I uh flipped it back.

Listen, I don't have much of an explanation okay, I tried my best, I think that's all that should be outlined here, that I tried my best to look professional, but I couldn't. The result is irrelevant cause the effort was there.

Wise words from the 24 year-old Twitch streamer, who receives maximum points in the effort department.

The final standings for the Twitch Rivals Fall Guys event ar as follows:

Also Read: Watch: PewDiePie's bizarre impression of Twitch streamer 'xQc' is breaking the internet