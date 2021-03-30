Twitch streamer Adept confirms that she is dating xQc after kissing on live stream thinking the camera is off

Felix "xQc" Lengyel and roommate "Adept" have long been subjected to speculation that the two have been "'more than roommates."

These claims have been mere rumors without any proof, it seems the smoking gun is finally out there in the public domain. The two shared an intimate moment on stream where xQc seemed completely oblivious that the camera was rolling, laying any speculation regarding their relationship to rest as all of Adept's chat bore witness to the event.

Also read: Valkyrae announced as AT&T ambassador to help increase opportunities for women in gaming

xQc and Adept's relationship goes public as they share an intimate moment on stream

During a GTA RP stream on Adept's Twitch channel, xQc can be seen quitly waltzing into her room and embracing her before giving her a kiss on her forehead. Adept's chat went insane almost instantly as the "just roommates" meme was spammed by thousands.

After xQc left the room, a mildly flustered Adept remarked:

"I don't think he knows the camera is on though but its okay. I don't think he cares"

Advertisement

Adept then took to Twitter to officially confirm the news and revealed that they were probably never "just roommates."

What if I told you we were never just roommates 😳 — adept. (@adeptthebest) March 30, 2021

Adept has clearly been having fun with the situation as fans have been going wild trying to piece together a timeline of their relationship.

I felt bad watching so many people trying to map a timeline from when we went from roommates to dating LUL — adept. (@adeptthebest) March 30, 2021

The clip in question sits at over 168K views at the time of writing and has now also been featured at the top of the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Looking back, the relationship may have seemed obvious but without any comments or public displays of affection between the two, the rumors were relegated to being just that, rumors. xQc has yet to comment on the situation.

Also read: "You have changed my life": Minecraft star Dream thanks fans in heartfelt message, as he reaches 20 million subscribers on YouTube