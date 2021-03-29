"You have changed my life": Minecraft star Dream thanks fans in heartfelt message, as he reaches 20 million subscribers on YouTube 

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has hit the coveted 20 million subscriber mark on YouTube and has taken to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans.

The 21-year-old faceless YouTuber and speedrunner has been basking in an astronomical increase in popularity since his content took off in 2020.

Going from 1 million subscribers in December 2019 to 20 million in March 2021, Dream has experienced exponential growth, and people just can't seem to get enough of his content.

Dream hits 20 million subscribers on YouTube, writes heartfelt thank you note to fans

thank you guys so much for 20 million honestly it's so surreal, I don't even know what to say. you have changed my life. I appreciate all of you more than you can imagine. tears of joy — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 29, 2021

The Minecraft YouTuber's achievement was not without challenges and tribulations. In late 2020, Dream was webbed into allegations that he cheated on his Minecraft speedruns, leading to a large-scale movement against him in the speedrunning community.

His speedruns were removed and discredited, leading to a mass uproar within his fanbase. What ensued was a public back and forth between Dream and speedrun moderators arguing their cases.

Such an incident would have destroyed most streamers' reputation and credibility, but it didn't seem to phase Dream. He stood firm and did not flinch when the accusations of cheating were made against him.

Support soon began pouring in for the YouTuber like never seen before. Going from 9 million subscribers in September 2020 to 20 million in March 2021, a six month period saw him gain over twice the amount of subscribers in record time.

20 million subscribers on YouTube... absolutely INSANE. You made my dreams come true and I am forever grateful. thank you and LETS GOOOOOOOOO — Dream (@Dream) March 29, 2021

The Minecraft community has been celebrating his achievements and are now looking forward to what Dream has in store for them next.

Here are some reactions on Twitter to his milestone:

YOOOOOO LETS GO DREAM THATS INSANE CONGRATS — Punz (@Punztw) March 29, 2021

Its so deserved — manifold updates (@manifoldupdate) March 29, 2021

Dream the fact that you are crying doesn’t mean that you should make us cry



I’m sobbing — ❁ mae/robyn | DREAM20MIL (@bubbliesapnp) March 29, 2021

You’re a huge inspiration to all creators :) Thank you. — MonkeysRaw (@MonkeysRaw) March 29, 2021

congrats dream, we are so beyond proud of you. we love you so so much, keep up the amazing work. pic.twitter.com/BAOHgBkEg0 — woosh²⁰ like/rt pinned :) (@notwoosh) March 29, 2021

im so happy and proud and excited but omg thats insane and you deserve it so much you make me and so many other people happy daily and we appreciate it. thank you and i hope you know how insane of an accomplishment this is :) pic.twitter.com/25Anb3bEQA — jacy²⁰ (@dorkydream) March 29, 2021

we love you and appreciate you so much, dream. you worked so hard for this and you deserve it more than anyone i know. congratulations on your success, there is a lot more to come and i cannot wait to see what you have in store :) — tiff²⁰ (@gvcrge) March 29, 2021

thank you for making millions of people happy. we all love you very much! ❤️ — feral boys clips (@feralboysclips) March 29, 2021

