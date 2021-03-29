"You have changed my life": Minecraft star Dream thanks fans in heartfelt message, as he reaches 20 million subscribers on YouTube 

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has hit the coveted 20 million subscriber mark on YouTube and has taken to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans.
The 21-year-old faceless YouTuber and speedrunner has been basking in an astronomical increase in popularity since his content took off in 2020.
Going from 1 million subscribers in December 2019 to 20 million in March 2021, Dream has experienced exponential growth, and people just can't seem to get enough of his content.
Dream hits 20 million subscribers on YouTube, writes heartfelt thank you note to fans
The Minecraft YouTuber's achievement was not without challenges and tribulations. In late 2020, Dream was webbed into allegations that he cheated on his Minecraft speedruns, leading to a large-scale movement against him in the speedrunning community.
His speedruns were removed and discredited, leading to a mass uproar within his fanbase. What ensued was a public back and forth between Dream and speedrun moderators arguing their cases.
Such an incident would have destroyed most streamers' reputation and credibility, but it didn't seem to phase Dream. He stood firm and did not flinch when the accusations of cheating were made against him.
Support soon began pouring in for the YouTuber like never seen before. Going from 9 million subscribers in September 2020 to 20 million in March 2021, a six month period saw him gain over twice the amount of subscribers in record time.
The Minecraft community has been celebrating his achievements and are now looking forward to what Dream has in store for them next.
