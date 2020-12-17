Dream's Minecraft speedrun removed from leaderboard as moderators accuse him of cheating

Dream was found to have cheated his Minecraft 1.16 Random Seed Glitchless speedrun by moderators.

By practically every measurable metric, Dream has had a truly remarkable year professionally. He earned his place as one of YouTube's top breakout creators of 2020 and is now a staple of the Minecraft YouTube community.

Remarkably, Dream was able to grow his YouTube channel from 1 million subscribers back in January 2020 to over 14 million in December 2020.

However, the unorthodox and infamous year of 2020 would not be complete without some drama and scandal in the Minecraft community.

Moderators of the Minecraft Java Speedrunning Team at speedrun.com have removed one of Dream's Minecraft speedruns from the leaderboard, ruling it illegitimate.

The verdict was issued due to the minuscule statistical probability of some of the occurrences that happened in-game. This specific speedrun was already surrounded by allegations of cheating for the past few months.

This article will be breaking down the cheating scandal and the final verdict from moderators for Dream's Minecraft 1.16 Random Seed Glitchless speedrun.

Moderators accuse Dream of cheating with his Minecraft speedrun

Dream is one of the best content creators on the planet right now, and frankly, the poster child of the Minecraft community. Regardless of his fame, moderators did their due diligence in researching his rather peculiar and statically unlikely run.

The speedrun in question was submitted to Minecraft speedrun.com months ago and earned a 5th place ranking at the time of its initial submission.

During this run, Dream had a whole new level of luck with the drop rates of blaze rods and favorable trades for eyes of ender. Since it's submission to the leaderboards, Dream has been under consistent fire by those who have found his luck too good to be true.

YouTuber Shell Guy is the most notable, as he released a full nine-minute YouTube video breaking down the statistical unlikelihood of Dream's run.

He accused Dream of manipulating the RNG of the game to act in his favor, which is essentially the conclusion that the moderator team came to themselves.

The findings by the Minecraft Speedrunning Team

Dream's piglin trading luck in Minecraft (Image via mcspeedrun.com)

In order to actually face the Ender Dragon and beat the game, players need to acquire eyes of enders to activate the End Portal as quickly as possible. Eyes of ender can be crafted by players by combining ender pearls and blaze powder.

In speedruns of Minecraft, ender pearls are typically obtained by trading with piglins. However, piglins will only trade ender pearls to the player about 5% of the time under normal circumstances.

According to the data of consecutive speedruns by Dream, he performed 262 piglin trades, which resulted in 42 successful acquisitions of ender pearls. This is unbelievably higher than what should have statistically occurred in a fair scenario.

Dream's blaze rod luck in Minecraft (Image via mcspeedrun.com)

The data for blaze rods is also quite similar, being in Dream's favor by an astronomical proportion. Blaze rods drop off of blazes and need to be acquired in order to be converted to precious blaze powder.

However, blaze rods only drop from blazes about 50% of the time. A whopping 211 out of the 305 blazes that Dream killed dropped blaze rods.

The luck that Dream had computes to being frankly improbable to have occurred. The moderator team found that Dream's game must have been modified or manipulated in some way in order to cause the incredibly lucky and favorable occurrences that Dream received during the run.

This 29-page document by the moderators details all of their findings regarding the improbability of Dream's run being legitmate.

Did Dream really cheat?

The conclusion findings by the Minecraft Speedrunning Team for Dream's run (Image via mcspeedrun.com)

Well, the findings by the moderators and the math that has been done thus far is not pointing in Dream's favor. The chances of Dream getting the drop rates and trades that he did are downright near improbable.

There is always a chance that he did, of course, get lucky, but getting that lucky has to raise some eyebrows. The amount of current evidence appears substantial enough to warrant the ruling made by the moderator team.

Working on a response video regarding the speedrun stuff, out within a week. Making a quality response is more important to me than rushing it! Sad to see people jumping on the hate wagon before hearing any opposing view point. That's just how the internet works though! — dream (@dreamwastaken) December 15, 2020

However, Dream deserves the right to defend himself, and the popular creator plans to do so in an upcoming video. Dream maintains his innocence and has already released a full downloadable file of his speedrun to the public in the act of transparency.

At the end of the day, the moderators were simply trying to do their job and not deface someone's character. Dream's 1.15 Minecraft speedrun, which was actually a world record at one time, is still verified and holds its place on the leaderboard.

There is no need to get the pitchforks out just yet, as time will likely either confirm or debunk the ruling made by the moderator team.