Minecraft YouTuber Dream has taken the world of gaming by storm, and had the highest number of peak viewers in the month of November by far.

It wasn't even a close competition for Dream in the month of November, as he had substantially higher peak viewership than all other gaming streamers in the world. This feat correlates with Dream's meteoric rise up the ranks of YouTube's gaming sphere.

Dream had over 660,000 unique viewers at one point during a single stream. The internet just seems to love Dream's content, and he is showing no sign of slowing down now.

This article will be showcasing Dream and a collection of his Minecraft successes and accomplishments as a creator, which helped propel him to the upper echelon of gaming streamers.

Minecraft YouTuber Dream was November's top gaming Streamer by peak viewership

It is fair to say that Dream was king of gaming streamers for the month of November, with a peak viewer count of 660,000. He has a loyal and incredibly active fanbase, who are showing their support by watching his content and expressing their fandom on Twitter.

Here is a lesser known rumor that can actually serve as some food for thought. Dream apparently calculated, planned, and flawlessly executed his rise to the top by hitting the books and studying. Supposedly, Dream spent endless amounts time studying SEO and learning the YouTube algorithm inside and out.

Clearly something worked, because after Dream's rebrand, he skyrocketed in subscribers on YouTube. He went from just about one million subscribers back in January to well over thirteen million to date. That's in less than a year, and it has been a truly incredible feat.

His accomplishments have led him to recognized as one of top breakout creators of 2020 by YouTube.

Who is Dream?

Dream is primarily a Minecraft YouTuber and Streamer, who has recently dipped his toes into other games such as Among Us. He is well-known for his Minecraft YouTube content, such as when he has been able to successfully speedrun Minecraft while being hunted down by other players at the same time.

He has also been featured on other premier gaming channels such as MrBeast gaming, where he competed in a duel against fellow Minecraft player Technoblade for $100,000.

Dream has a fanbase who frankly just plain adores him, and they only seem to keep growing in number after every month.

