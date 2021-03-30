Valkyrae announced as AT&T ambassador to help increase opportunities for women in gaming 

The latest addition to AT&T's influencers, Valkyrae, has joined the club as an ambassador to help increase visibility, access, and opportunities for women in gaming.

The move was announced on Valkyrae's Twitter, where the YouTuber expressed her delight to have partnered with the company.

Valkyrae's position as the most-watched female streamer of 2020 will definitely help her campaign to promote access for women in a predominantly male sector.

Also read: "You have changed my life": Minecraft star Dream thanks fans in heartfelt message, as he reaches 20 million subscribers on YouTube

Valkyrae becomes AT&T's ambassador to help women in gaming

Very excited to announce i'm an @ATT ambassador!!! ☺️🎉 Honored to be working alongside AT&T to help increase visibility, access and opportunities for women in gaming🥰



#ShesConnected #ATTInfluencer pic.twitter.com/65k6GUV14T — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 30, 2021

AT&T has been a longtime sponsor for esports events and influencers. And the move to partner with Valkyrae falls perfectly in line with their community efforts.

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has taken the streaming world by storm, climbing the ranks at a breakneck pace in 2020 with her "Among Us" streams.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old gaming personality has made waves across multiple sectors, including music, as she recently appeared in Machine Gun Kelly's latest music video, "Daywalker," alongside Corpse Husband's vocals.

Signed to esports organization 100Thieves as a content creator, she has earned the title of Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards, competing against larger streamers like xQc.

Congratulations to @Valkyrae on winning Content Creator of the Year at #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/V4cqkJ1QmS — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) December 11, 2020

Valkyrae is also part of the elite YouTube fraternity OfflineTV, where top streamers like Pokimane, Sykkuno, and many more collaborate to create content.

Self-made, popular, and hard-working, Valkyrae's public image is one that AT&T has got behind and has now officially placed her as the face of their efforts to help increase visibility, access, and opportunities for women in gaming.

Here are some of the fan reactions to her latest announcement:

Advertisement

hell yeah — elena (@sykklive) March 30, 2021

rae look at you go — nat🌸 (@natuchipsss) March 30, 2021

GOOD FOR YOU!!!!! — Julianna Gottfried (@jmarie4298) March 30, 2021

LETS GOOOO SO PROUD OF YOUU — ♡ LOU (@Veloula) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

SHE SAID AMBASSADOR AHHHH WHAT A QUEEN — Meep (@Meep89038243) March 30, 2021

Also read: Corpse Husband teases a surprise collaboration, as he describes his upcoming song